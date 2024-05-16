Chinese President Xi Jinping claims that official Beijing and Moscow are in favor of a "political solution" of the war in Ukraine, which was unleashed by Russia. He made this statement during a press conference with the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

Putin and Xi want to end the Russo-Ukrainian war on their terms

As you know, the Russian dictator is visiting China on May 16. He has already managed to hold the first round of talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

One of the main topics of the meeting of politicians was the war of aggression that Russia has been waging against Ukraine for more than 10 years. By the way, official Beijing still calls the war a "crisis" and denies the fact that it supports the aggression of the Russian Federation.

Unexpectedly for everyone, Xi Jinping announced that he and Putin are allegedly insisting on a "political solution" to the war in Ukraine.

After that, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation expressed gratitude for "China's efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis."

In addition, the dictator added that he would inform his colleague about the situation at the front.

It is worth noting that Xi did not specify what "political settlement" of the war is in question and how they want to achieve it.

Xi's statement came amid Western concern that China is strengthening the Russian economy and supplying weapons components for the war in Ukraine. Share

What is known about the details of the talks between Xi and Putin

Chinese and Russian politicians and their delegations held about 45 minutes of negotiations.

According to Putin, the discussions were "warm and friendly" and demonstrated the importance of relations between the two countries.

In addition, the illegitimate leader of the Kremlin added that their teams are currently working to create a "multipolar world" and that many of their approaches to global and regional problems are similar.