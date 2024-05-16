FT named real purpose of Putin and Xi Jinping's meeting

Illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking to strengthen China's support for Russia's economy during the war against Ukraine.

China is Putin's most powerful ally in the war against Ukraine

Journalists draw attention to the fact that several rounds of two-day meetings between Putin and Xi's teams are planned.

The parties will discuss the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East, the economy and defence.

The head of the People's Republic of China continues to relay his narrative of "friendship" between Moscow and Beijing. Moreover, Xi even stated that he and Putin provide each other with "strategic instructions".

The Chinese leader cynically added that Beijing and Moscow "will protect honesty and justice in the whole world".

It is also important to understand that the Russian dictator is accompanied by a high-ranking delegation, including the former head of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, Sergey Shoigu, his successor Andrey Belousov, as well as the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergey Lavrov, and the head of the central bank, Elvira Nabiullina.

Russia will not be able to win the war without China's help

As noted by the Financial Times, Putin and his entourage went to pay their respects to Xi at a time when the Russian economy is becoming increasingly dependent on trade with China amid heavy Western sanctions.

The Russian dictator wants to find out how to circumvent these sanctions during the visit to Beijing.

At the same time, China refused to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and claims that its relations with Moscow are its personal matter. The US has accused Beijing of supporting Putin's military machine by providing dual-purpose goods, the newspaper writes. Share

Also worth noting is the fact that China's exports to its neighbour fell in March and April as Washington threatened to impose sanctions on Chinese banks that helped circumvent sanctions.

Currently, Putin is doing everything possible to portray the aggressor country of Russia and China as united in their goal of creating a "multipolar world".