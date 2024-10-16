Why the USA refuses to shoot down missiles over Ukraine — the answer of the Pentagon
Why the USA refuses to shoot down missiles over Ukraine — the answer of the Pentagon

The States are not going to place the THAAD medium-range missile interceptor system near Ukraine to shoot down Russian missiles and drones, as they are doing over Israel, because the Russian-Ukrainian war and the war in the Middle East are different.

Points of attention

  • The decision not to shoot down missiles over Ukraine is explained by the difference in obligations to US allies.
  • The Pentagon said it decides how to act on a case-by-case basis.
  • The Russian Federation's war against Ukraine and the war in the Middle East require individual approaches from the US.

The spokeswoman of the US Ministry of Defense, Sabrina Singh, made a statement in this regard.

She drew attention to the fact that the Pentagon and the US government continue to support Israel and Ukraine in meeting their defense needs.

Journalists asked Singh why the United States deploys the THAAD system in Israel to protect against Iran's ballistic missiles, but does not do so in NATO countries to protect western Ukraine from Russian missile attacks.

According to the spokeswoman of the US Ministry of Defense, these are two completely different situations.

These are different wars, different regions, and obligations to Israel and Ukraine are different, says Sabrina Singh.

How the situation in the Middle East is developing

As mentioned earlier, on October 1, Iran launched about 200 ballistic missiles toward Israel in response to the killing of leaders of Tehran-backed militants in Lebanon.

After that, the team of American leader Joe Biden warned that Tehran will face serious consequences due to a large-scale missile attack on Israel.

Recently, The Washington Post reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the administration of US President Joe Biden that he was ready to strike at the military, not oil or nuclear facilities in Iran.

Despite this, according to US presidential candidate Donald Trump, Israel has every right to strike Iran's nuclear facilities.

They asked (Biden), "What do you think about Iran? Would you strike Iran?". And he said: "If only they didn't hit the nuclear equipment." After all, that's what you want to hit, right? I said, "I think he's wrong. Isn't that what you're supposed to be hitting on?"

