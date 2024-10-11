A prominent American politician and former US ambassador to Ukraine, William Taylor, is calling on the States and other NATO members to invite Ukraine to join the Alliance when the war eventually ends.

In the USA, there are many supporters of Ukraine's integration into NATO

William Taylor draws attention to the fact that the Ukrainian people long for a just and lasting peace

However, as the diplomat notes, this cannot be implemented unless Ukraine joins the Alliance.

When the war ends, Ukraine should become a member of NATO. And the end of the conflict will happen either as a result of Ukraine expelling the Russian invaders, or if the international community pressures Russia to end the war, or as a result of both options — as President Zelenskyi proposes — the American politician emphasized. Share

According to Taylor, until Ukraine becomes a member of the Alliance, it will never be protected from Russian aggression — a threat that has haunted it for 300 years.

He also warned that all of Europe would not be safe either.

The diplomat emphasized that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin aims to destroy Ukraine.

Ukraine could already become a member of NATO

William Taylor also provides a detailed analysis of the 2008 NATO Bucharest summit.

As you know, many political scientists and analysts cite it as an argument that the Alliance will never agree to accept Ukraine (and Georgia).

According to the diplomat, it was then that the United States had the opportunity to convince the allies, who hesitated, if they had started this work earlier and shown more persistence.