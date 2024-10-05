Joining NATO and ending the war. What is known about the secret proposal for Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Joining NATO and ending the war. What is known about the secret proposal for Ukraine

The West wants the war to end as soon as possible
Читати українською
Source:  Financial Times

As the Financial Times was able to find out, Western political circles are increasingly discussing a scenario according to which Ukraine will receive guarantees to join NATO, but will refuse to continue waging war with the Russian Federation in order to de-occupy its territories. Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team currently rejects such an idea.

Points of attention

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team is not going to stop the war for the territories occupied by Russia.
  • The West is considering the possibility of leaving a certain part of the occupied territories under the control of the Russian Federation to end the war.
  • The "West German model" for Ukraine has been discussed for over a year and a half.

The West wants the war to end as soon as possible

Journalists explain that Ukraine can get the long-awaited security guarantees, but for this, Kyiv needs to agree that Moscow will retain de facto, but not de jure, control over the occupied territory.

What is important to understand is that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team is not going to recognize Russia's sovereignty over the occupied territories.

The West is also aware of the fact that this could provoke a new wave of Russian aggression and be a serious blow to international stability.

Instead, a "tacit agreement" is assumed that these lands will have to be returned somehow in the future by diplomatic means. Land concessions for NATO membership may be the only game in town, one Western diplomat told us, but it remains a taboo for Ukrainians, at least publicly, the publication emphasizes.

The "West German model" for Ukraine has been discussed for a long time

As you know, West Germany has been in NATO since 1955, although East Germany remained under the control of Moscow until 1989.

According to journalists, discussions in the West regarding such a scenario for Ukraine have been going on for about a year and a half.

This idea has already been mentioned by former US special representative in Ukraine Kurt Volker, former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen and the current president of the Czech Republic, Peter Pavel.

I do not think that a complete restoration of control over the entire territory is a necessary condition. If there will be a demarcation, even an administrative border, then we can consider [it] temporary and accept Ukraine into NATO on the territory that it will control at that time, — said the president of the Czech Republic recently.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When the situation at the front may change dramatically — an expert's forecast
The offensive of the Russian army cannot last forever
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army shot down its own plane with anti-aircraft missiles in Ukraine — photo and video
The Russians continue to systematically destroy their own equipment and weapons
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine chose a very cunning strategy to defeat Russia
A retreat is not a defeat

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?