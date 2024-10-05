Ukraine chose a very cunning strategy to defeat Russia

The New York Times concluded that Ukraine has moved to a strategy of slow retreat, which will help wear down the Russian army and inflict its final defeat.

A retreat is not a defeat

No one can deny the fact that Ukrainian forces are fighting in conditions of significant numerical superiority of the enemy.

Against this background, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have to make decisions that will provide an opportunity to outwit the enemy.

That is why the armed forces are not just retreating extremely slowly, but are also doing everything possible to ensure that the Russian army suffers maximum losses during its offensive.

Moreover, the Ukrainian command protects the lives of its soldiers, while the Russians regularly continue to carry out "meat assaults".

While Ukraine's slow retreat may appear to outside observers to be a final turn toward military defeat, Ukrainian commanders and military experts deny this. According to them, a struggle is currently taking place at the front, the purpose of which is not territorial gains, but the exhaustion of the enemy in order to break his ability to continue the war, the publication writes. Share

Ukraine does not need the ruins of cities, but living soldiers and the final defeat of the Russian Federation

Mykola Beleskov, an analyst of the Governmental Institute of Strategic Studies of Ukraine, made a comment on this matter.

According to him, being inferior to the aggressor in terms of all types of military resources and weapons, Ukraine is forced to "exchange territory for Russian losses."

The expert also emphasized that the goal is to withdraw from the city targeted by the aggressor after the Russians have suffered maximum losses in an attempt to capture it.