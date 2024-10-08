The Secretary General of NATO issued a warning to Ukraine regarding the coming winter

According to the new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the winter of 2024-2025 may be one of the most difficult for Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Mark Rutte called on the Allies to provide more aid to Ukraine and to contribute to the military effort.
- Representatives of the European Union believe that the situation in Ukraine during the winter will be difficult, but not catastrophic.
- Some of the most vulnerable areas are Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa, as well as other cities with centralized heating.
Russia plans to increase terror against Ukraine
According to the new Secretary General of the Alliance, the focus of his negotiations with the Finnish president is Russia's war against Ukraine.
In addition, he called on the members of the bloc to "do more to help" Kyiv.
According to Mark Rutte, it is imperative that more efforts are made to ensure that Ukraine receives enough military equipment to support its military efforts.
What they say in the European Union
Official Brussels recently stated that Ukraine is in for a difficult winter, but the situation will not be catastrophic.
Ms. Katarina Maternova, EU ambassador to Ukraine, made a forecast on this occasion.
Journalists asked her what a pessimistic scenario might look like for Ukraine this winter.
She also drew attention to the fact that the most vulnerable are Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa, as well as other cities with centralized heating.
