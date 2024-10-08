The Secretary General of NATO issued a warning to Ukraine regarding the coming winter

According to the new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the winter of 2024-2025 may be one of the most difficult for Ukraine.

Russia plans to increase terror against Ukraine

According to the new Secretary General of the Alliance, the focus of his negotiations with the Finnish president is Russia's war against Ukraine.

In addition, he called on the members of the bloc to "do more to help" Kyiv.

Russia continues to inflict massive strikes on Ukraine's critically important energy infrastructure. Ukraine may face the harshest winter since the start of the full-scale invasion. Mark Rutte Secretary General of NATO

According to Mark Rutte, it is imperative that more efforts are made to ensure that Ukraine receives enough military equipment to support its military efforts.

And I will be in Ramstein at the table together with Alex Stubb at the meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine to insist on the provision of more aid (Kiev. — ed.), — noted the NATO Secretary General.

What they say in the European Union

Official Brussels recently stated that Ukraine is in for a difficult winter, but the situation will not be catastrophic.

Ms. Katarina Maternova, EU ambassador to Ukraine, made a forecast on this occasion.

Journalists asked her what a pessimistic scenario might look like for Ukraine this winter.

Look, I certainly expect there to be some power outages. But from all the discussions we've had, all the scenarios we've been getting say it's not going to be catastrophic. Yes, it will be difficult. Yes, this winter will not be pleasant, — replied Maternova.

She also drew attention to the fact that the most vulnerable are Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa, as well as other cities with centralized heating.