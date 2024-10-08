Russian drones flew near the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant. What to prepare for

On the night of October 6-7, two enemy UAVs were spotted near the industrial site of the South Ukrainian NPP. It is quite likely that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation may be preparing to strike the nuclear power plant.
Points of attention
Russia may attack one of the Ukrainian nuclear power plants
As the press service of "Energoatom" reports, Russian fighters have again violated the no-fly zone around the South Ukrainian NPP.
In addition, it is emphasized that the drones' flight distance from nuclear facilities was less than 10 km.
Against this background, it is important to understand that the cases of enemy UAVs approaching Ukrainian nuclear power plants have increased manifold in recent months.
"Energoatom" warns Ukrainians: this may indicate Russia's preparations for strikes on Ukraine's nuclear infrastructure.
Petro Kotin, head of Energoatom, made a statement on this matter.
Zelensky also warned about the plans of the Russian Federation
Russia began actively using Chinese satellites to photograph Ukrainian nuclear power plants.
According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the aggressor country may be preparing to strike Ukraine's nuclear facilities.
In addition, the head of state added that he intends to share this important data with key allies of Ukraine in order to thwart Putin's plans.
