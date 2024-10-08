Russian drones flew near the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant. What to prepare for
NAEC "Energoatom"
On the night of October 6-7, two enemy UAVs were spotted near the industrial site of the South Ukrainian NPP. It is quite likely that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation may be preparing to strike the nuclear power plant.

Points of attention

  • In recent months, there has been an increase in cases of Russian drones approaching Ukrainian nuclear facilities.
  • Russia may be preparing to strike Ukraine's nuclear infrastructure.
  • President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns about possible plans of the Russian Federation.

Russia may attack one of the Ukrainian nuclear power plants

As the press service of "Energoatom" reports, Russian fighters have again violated the no-fly zone around the South Ukrainian NPP.

In addition, it is emphasized that the drones' flight distance from nuclear facilities was less than 10 km.

Against this background, it is important to understand that the cases of enemy UAVs approaching Ukrainian nuclear power plants have increased manifold in recent months.

"Energoatom" warns Ukrainians: this may indicate Russia's preparations for strikes on Ukraine's nuclear infrastructure.

Energoatom provides information about each such fact to relevant institutions for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to send notes to the International Atomic Energy Agency and inform domestic and international organizations.

Petro Kotin, head of Energoatom, made a statement on this matter.

The aggressor country takes these steps fully aware of the possible consequences. This is nuclear terrorism and intimidation of the whole world with a radiation accident, he said.

Zelensky also warned about the plans of the Russian Federation

Russia began actively using Chinese satellites to photograph Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the aggressor country may be preparing to strike Ukraine's nuclear facilities.

The latest information is that Russia used Chinese satellites and photographed details of objects at nuclear facilities. And from our experience, if Russia photographs certain objects, there is a threat of strikes on nuclear objects.

In addition, the head of state added that he intends to share this important data with key allies of Ukraine in order to thwart Putin's plans.

How do you like that?

