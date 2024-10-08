Strong signal. What Ukraine can expect from Biden's visit to Germany
Category
Politics
Publication date

Strong signal. What Ukraine can expect from Biden's visit to Germany

Joe Biden
Читати українською
Source:  NTV

German politicians are determined that US leader Joe Biden will send a strong signal about helping Ukraine amid his official visit to Berlin.

Points of attention

  • President Biden is expected to support Ukraine with important decisions and signals during his visit to Germany.
  • In addition, Biden will meet with Scholz, Macron and Starmer.
  • German Foreign Minister Berbock calls on Scholz's team to make important decisions regarding the defense of Ukraine.

Biden may announce increased support for Ukraine

As journalists managed to find out, the government of Germany is counting on the fact that the head of the White House will arrive with important decisions ready.

As you know, his visit to Germany will take place on October 10-11.

The scheduled meeting of the contact group for support of Ukraine with Biden at the US base in Ramstein in the federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate on Saturday will send a "strong signal" about further military support for the country, which has been attacked by Russia, the government says.

In addition, it is reported that the US president also intends to hold a four-way meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French leader Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The focus of future negotiations of Western leaders is to strengthen support for Ukraine.

Burbok supported Ukraine despite Sholtz's position

As the head of German diplomacy, Annalena Burbok, recently stated, Ukraine should have the right to use weapons from German stockpiles for self-defense, and there is also talk of potential strikes on military facilities deep in the Russian Federation.

Ukraine's right to self-defense does not mean it should wait until a missile crosses the border or hits a city like Kharkiv before reacting, Burbok said, adding that even the most advanced air defenses cannot always prevent such threats.

In addition, she recalled the importance of preventive measures, such as the destruction of launchers, to prevent future attacks.

According to Burbok, the scale of such actions will not be discussed publicly in order to preserve the element of deterrence and not give the Russian army an advantage.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia can attack the USA. What American intelligence warned Biden about
Biden
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The probability of total war in the Middle East. Biden made a prediction
Biden
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
There will be bloodshed. Biden sounds the alarm about the situation in the United States
What to expect from the new presidential elections in the USA

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?