Strong signal. What Ukraine can expect from Biden's visit to Germany

German politicians are determined that US leader Joe Biden will send a strong signal about helping Ukraine amid his official visit to Berlin.
Points of attention
- President Biden is expected to support Ukraine with important decisions and signals during his visit to Germany.
- In addition, Biden will meet with Scholz, Macron and Starmer.
- German Foreign Minister Berbock calls on Scholz's team to make important decisions regarding the defense of Ukraine.
Biden may announce increased support for Ukraine
As journalists managed to find out, the government of Germany is counting on the fact that the head of the White House will arrive with important decisions ready.
As you know, his visit to Germany will take place on October 10-11.
In addition, it is reported that the US president also intends to hold a four-way meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French leader Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
The focus of future negotiations of Western leaders is to strengthen support for Ukraine.
Burbok supported Ukraine despite Sholtz's position
As the head of German diplomacy, Annalena Burbok, recently stated, Ukraine should have the right to use weapons from German stockpiles for self-defense, and there is also talk of potential strikes on military facilities deep in the Russian Federation.
In addition, she recalled the importance of preventive measures, such as the destruction of launchers, to prevent future attacks.
According to Burbok, the scale of such actions will not be discussed publicly in order to preserve the element of deterrence and not give the Russian army an advantage.
