German politicians are determined that US leader Joe Biden will send a strong signal about helping Ukraine amid his official visit to Berlin.

Biden may announce increased support for Ukraine

As journalists managed to find out, the government of Germany is counting on the fact that the head of the White House will arrive with important decisions ready.

As you know, his visit to Germany will take place on October 10-11.

The scheduled meeting of the contact group for support of Ukraine with Biden at the US base in Ramstein in the federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate on Saturday will send a "strong signal" about further military support for the country, which has been attacked by Russia, the government says. Share

In addition, it is reported that the US president also intends to hold a four-way meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French leader Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The focus of future negotiations of Western leaders is to strengthen support for Ukraine.

Burbok supported Ukraine despite Sholtz's position

As the head of German diplomacy, Annalena Burbok, recently stated, Ukraine should have the right to use weapons from German stockpiles for self-defense, and there is also talk of potential strikes on military facilities deep in the Russian Federation.

Ukraine's right to self-defense does not mean it should wait until a missile crosses the border or hits a city like Kharkiv before reacting, Burbok said, adding that even the most advanced air defenses cannot always prevent such threats. Share

In addition, she recalled the importance of preventive measures, such as the destruction of launchers, to prevent future attacks.