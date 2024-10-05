There will be bloodshed. Biden sounds the alarm about the situation in the United States

The head of the White House, Joe Biden, issued a warning that the upcoming presidential election in the United States may end in an extremely unpredictable manner due to the strange behavior of one of the candidates, namely Donald Trump.
The American leader has doubts that the upcoming presidential elections in the country will be peaceful.
Despite this, he is convinced that they "will be free and fair" even against the background of possible threats and risks.
It is important to understand that the head of the White House has previously expressed doubts about the peaceful transfer of power in the event that Trump loses the election.
What Trump himself says about this
According to the Republican, he will accept his defeat in the elections if they are fair and free.
Here it is worth recalling that Trump did not recognize the results of the 2020 election after the resounding defeat of Joe Biden.
He also claims that if he loses, the country will find itself in an impasse the likes of which it has never seen before.
