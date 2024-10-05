There will be bloodshed. Biden sounds the alarm about the situation in the United States
Category
World
Publication date

There will be bloodshed. Biden sounds the alarm about the situation in the United States

What to expect from the new presidential elections in the USA
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

The head of the White House, Joe Biden, issued a warning that the upcoming presidential election in the United States may end in an extremely unpredictable manner due to the strange behavior of one of the candidates, namely Donald Trump.

Points of attention

  • Biden is worried about Trump's antics and statements that could end fatally.
  • Despite this, the president believes that the elections will be fair and just.
  • Trump refused to accept the results of the 2020 election, but promises that he will accept his defeat in 2024 if Harris wins honestly.

What to expect from the new presidential elections in the USA

The American leader has doubts that the upcoming presidential elections in the country will be peaceful.

Despite this, he is convinced that they "will be free and fair" even against the background of possible threats and risks.

I don't know if they will be peaceful. The things that (Donald) Trump is saying, and the things that he said last time when he didn't like the outcome of the election, were very dangerous.

Joe Biden

Joe Biden

President of the USA

It is important to understand that the head of the White House has previously expressed doubts about the peaceful transfer of power in the event that Trump loses the election.

If Trump loses, I'm not sure at all. He means what he says. (But) we don't take him seriously. He means it when he says: "If we lose, there will be bloodshed, it will be a stolen election," Biden recalled.

What Trump himself says about this

According to the Republican, he will accept his defeat in the elections if they are fair and free.

Here it is worth recalling that Trump did not recognize the results of the 2020 election after the resounding defeat of Joe Biden.

He also claims that if he loses, the country will find itself in an impasse the likes of which it has never seen before.

But if so (if I lose — ed.), and it will be free and fair, of course, I will accept the results... The election will be fair if "the votes will be counted". This means that the votes are fair. This means that they don't cheat in the elections, don't throw out ballots, don't set new rules and regulations that they don't have the authority to do. If I see that we had fair and free elections — and I hope I can say that, but if I see that , then so it will be — you will never see a more honest person than me, — said Trump.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How Trump will negotiate with Putin regarding Ukraine — Pompeo's explanation
Pompeo
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Borrell responded harshly to Trump's rebuke of Ukraine
Trump once again angered the EU authorities
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump suggested that Israel attack Iran's nuclear facilities
Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?