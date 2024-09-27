Russia can attack the USA. What American intelligence warned Biden about
Russia can attack the USA. What American intelligence warned Biden about

Biden
Source:  The New York Times

The aggressor country Russia may carry out lethal attacks on the United States and its allies if the American leader Joe Biden allows Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike deep into the Russian Federation. The White House was warned about this by American intelligence services.

Points of attention

  • American intelligence warns of the risks of war escalation.
  • The feasibility of allowing Ukraine to strike with long-range missiles divides American officials.
  • Britain supports this decision, but focuses on the US position.

Russia can really resort to escalation

Journalists draw attention to the fact that American intelligence downplays the impact that long-range missiles can have on the course of the war.

What is important to understand is that as of today, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have a limited number of weapons, and it is unclear how many more, if any, can be provided by Western allies.

Against this background, American intelligence services are warning Joe Biden and his team about the risks that will arise if Ukraine is given permission to launch long-range strikes deep into the Russian Federation.

The data obtained may partly explain why it is so difficult for Biden to make this decision, and demonstrate the internal pressure on him that forced him to refuse Zelensky's request. U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters and internal discussions, said it remains unclear what Biden will decide to do.

Putin failed to intimidate Great Britain

The most interesting thing is that, despite all the efforts of the Kremlin regime, official London has not yet been scared and continues to insist on allowing the Ukrainians to use long-range missiles.

However, the British authorities waited quite a long time for Biden's decision on this issue before giving their permission.

The UK is aware that a potential Russian response could have implications for the security of the coalition as a whole.

The intelligence report describes a range of possible actions by Russia in response to the decision to allow long-range strikes by US- and European-made missiles, from increasing arson and sabotage at facilities in Europe to potentially lethal attacks on US and European military bases.

