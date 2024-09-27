The time has come. An associate of Scholz put forward a tough demand for Ukraine
The time has come. An associate of Scholz put forward a tough demand for Ukraine

Michael Roth
Source:  NTV

The head of the foreign affairs committee of the Bundestag, a member of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, Michael Roth, demands that EU countries start supplying Ukraine with more weapons.

Points of attention

  • The secret meeting of the leaders of Europe and the United States shows the growing attention to the situation in Ukraine.
  • Michael Roth emphasized the importance of increasing defense support to ensure freedom and democracy in Ukraine.

In Europe, more and more people are talking about increasing aid to Ukraine

Michael Roth draws attention to the fact that an increase in defense support is necessary to ensure a better negotiating position for Ukraine.

In his opinion, major European countries should do much more militarily so that Ukraine remains a free and democratic country.

Now is the time to finally mobilize all forces to put Ukraine in the best position for possible negotiations.

Michael Roth

Michael Roth

Head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Bundestag

According to the German politician, whoever wants to end the war as soon as possible should give Ukraine what it needs.

In addition, Michael Roth emphasized that defense and diplomacy are two sides of the same coin.

Russia will be ready for negotiations only when Putin is convinced that victory over Ukraine is impossible, Roth said.

A secret meeting regarding Ukraine will take place in Germany

On October 10, American leader Joe Biden will arrive in Germany on an official visit. It is there that he will hold talks with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz.

In addition, French President Emmanuel Macron and British leader Keir Starmer will be invited there.

According to journalists, as of today, these negotiations are being organized secretly, but they may still be announced later.

It is also known that they will take place in the so-called "foursome" format. The focus of attention of Western leaders will once again be on strengthening support for Ukraine.

Why other allies were not invited to the meeting is still unknown.

