Biden is creating a "B" plan for helping Ukraine. What is wrong with him?

The team of American leader Joe Biden is currently actively working on a plan to extend the authority to supply Ukraine with $5.9 billion worth of aid after October 1. As you know, that's when the new fiscal year begins in the States.

Ukraine can receive help from the States, but there is one "but"

What is important to understand is the aid package approved in April, according to which the Ministry of Defense can use its own stocks to quickly move weapons and equipment to Ukraine.

Subsequently, these funds will be used to finance the replacement of American equipment in their own arsenals.

This new workaround, which requires the Biden team to announce that it will use the rest of the aid in the coming months, would allow the Pentagon to continue supplying weapons to Kyiv, according to reporters.

The main nuance is that, according to this scheme, the States will not be able to provide the Armed Forces with new types of equipment that were not included in the previous packages.

According to the spokesman of the US Department of Defense, Charlie Dietz, the timely implementation of the new plan will allow to bring the supply beyond the limits of the new fiscal year.

Moreover, it is emphasized that the new plan will keep it working even without a decision by Congress.

Biden will hold a secret meeting regarding Ukraine

On October 10, the head of the White House will arrive in Germany on an official visit and hold talks with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz.

According to media reports, French President Emmanuel Macron and British leader Keir Starmer will also be invited there.

As of today, these negotiations are being organized in secret, but they may still be announced later.

They will be held in the so-called "fours" format. The focus of attention of Western leaders will once again be on strengthening support for Ukraine.

Why other allies were not invited to the meeting is still unknown.