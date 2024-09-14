Biden and Starmer made a secret decision regarding Ukraine

Officials in Washington and London still decided to allow Ukraine to use their weapons for strikes deep into Russia, but they do not want to officially announce it yet. This is reported by British journalists with reference to their insiders.
What became known about the talks between Biden and Starmer
According to British officials who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity, the deployment of the missiles should be part of a broader plan.
What is important to understand is that the plan of the US and Britain is to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine as quickly as possible.
The British leader, responding to the new threats of the Russian dictator Putin, emphasized that "the Russian Federation started this conflict, and the Russian Federation can stop this conflict right now.
Starmer publicly hinted at positive news for Ukraine
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer continues to assure that the final decision on the use of Storm Shadow missiles deep into the territory of the Russian Federation has not yet been made.
Despite this, he also made it clear that further development is possible in this matter.
According to the British leader, new decisions can be expected during the session of the UN General Assembly at the end of this month.
In addition, the British leader added that he and Joe Biden "have come to a strong position".
