The team of the American leader Joe Biden considers the new threats of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "very dangerous", but also notes that there is nothing new in them.

The US is not surprised by Putin's attempts to intimidate the West

White House spokeswoman Karin Jean Pierre made an official statement on this matter.

His comments (Putin - ed.) are definitely very dangerous rhetoric. But it is not new for Russia. In fact, this was the main message of Russian propaganda in their war. This is their aggression. This is what they did, said the spokeswoman. Share

Karin Jean Pierre once again reminded the Kremlin that the war could end immediately if the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation withdraws his army from Ukraine.

According to her, the policy of the White House regarding strikes by American weapons deep into Russia has not yet changed in any way.

The spokeswoman also added that no major announcements on the subject are expected after US President Joe Biden's meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Joe Biden and Keir Starmer (Photo: facebook.com/WhiteHouse)

What is known about Putin's latest statements

Recently, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, began to claim that the permission to strike Ukraine with long-range missiles on Russian territory means, in his imagination, NATO's "direct participation" in the war with Russia.

The dictator cynically lies that the Ukrainian army, they say, "cannot" carry out such strikes by itself.

This is possible only with the use of intelligence from satellites, which Ukraine does not have at its disposal, it is data only from satellites of the European Union or the United States - in general, from NATO satellites, - Putin laments. Share

The illegitimate head of the Kremlin threatened that Russia will take "appropriate decisions in view of the threats that will be posed to us."