The team of the American leader Joe Biden considers the new threats of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "very dangerous", but also notes that there is nothing new in them.
The US is not surprised by Putin's attempts to intimidate the West
White House spokeswoman Karin Jean Pierre made an official statement on this matter.
Karin Jean Pierre once again reminded the Kremlin that the war could end immediately if the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation withdraws his army from Ukraine.
According to her, the policy of the White House regarding strikes by American weapons deep into Russia has not yet changed in any way.
The spokeswoman also added that no major announcements on the subject are expected after US President Joe Biden's meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
What is known about Putin's latest statements
Recently, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, began to claim that the permission to strike Ukraine with long-range missiles on Russian territory means, in his imagination, NATO's "direct participation" in the war with Russia.
The dictator cynically lies that the Ukrainian army, they say, "cannot" carry out such strikes by itself.
The illegitimate head of the Kremlin threatened that Russia will take "appropriate decisions in view of the threats that will be posed to us."
