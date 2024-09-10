The result will be. The ICC prosecutor reacted to Mongolia's refusal to arrest Putin

Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan noted that the implementation of the norms of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court is imperfect. However, Mongolia's refusal to arrest the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, is not a cause for disappointment.
The ICC prosecutor does not consider Mongolia's refusal to arrest Putin a reason for disappointment
As the prosecutor of the ICC Karim Khan emphasized, currently cooperation with the ICC and compliance with its norms are not at the highest level, and in the past there have already been cases when states refused to cooperate with the court.
However, according to Khan, "you should not be disappointed." He assured that there will definitely be results, although it will not be easy to achieve them.
The prosecutor also explained that in case of refusal of a signatory country of the Rome Statute to fulfill its obligations, there is a certain algorithm of actions.
He also recalled that the situation that arose in Mongolia during Putin's visit was the first since the arrest warrants were issued.
How Mongolia comments on Putin's visit
On September 3, the authorities of Mongolia began to claim that it is dependent on the aggressor Russia for energy.
That is why, they say, they cannot arrest the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, on the warrant of the International Criminal Court.
Moreover, according to him, Ulaanbaatar has always followed the policy of neutrality in all his diplomatic relations.
