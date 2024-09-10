Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan noted that the implementation of the norms of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court is imperfect. However, Mongolia's refusal to arrest the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, is not a cause for disappointment.

As the prosecutor of the ICC Karim Khan emphasized, currently cooperation with the ICC and compliance with its norms are not at the highest level, and in the past there have already been cases when states refused to cooperate with the court.

However, according to Khan, "you should not be disappointed." He assured that there will definitely be results, although it will not be easy to achieve them.

We are moving towards the real application of international law and we are doing it together, - said Khan, answering the question whether it can be considered that international law continues to apply.

The prosecutor also explained that in case of refusal of a signatory country of the Rome Statute to fulfill its obligations, there is a certain algorithm of actions.

The Rome Statute provides a special procedure for such cases when the state refuses to cooperate with the court. This issue is considered by judges, and usually in such situations, a general meeting of all ICC member states is convened to make a decision, Khan added.

He also recalled that the situation that arose in Mongolia during Putin's visit was the first since the arrest warrants were issued.

It was the first time that Putin visited the territory of a state that signed the Rome Statute. It is documented that he did not visit other ICC member countries, which indicates that the arrest warrants are already having an effect, the prosecutor concluded.

How Mongolia comments on Putin's visit

On September 3, the authorities of Mongolia began to claim that it is dependent on the aggressor Russia for energy.

That is why, they say, they cannot arrest the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, on the warrant of the International Criminal Court.

Mongolia imports 95% of its petroleum products and more than 20% of its electricity from our closest neighbors, which have previously suffered from technical outages. "These supplies are critical to our existence and the existence of our people," the representative of Mongolia said.

Moreover, according to him, Ulaanbaatar has always followed the policy of neutrality in all his diplomatic relations.