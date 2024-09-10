The result will be. The ICC prosecutor reacted to Mongolia's refusal to arrest Putin
Category
World
Publication date

The result will be. The ICC prosecutor reacted to Mongolia's refusal to arrest Putin

The result will be. The ICC prosecutor reacted to Mongolia's refusal to arrest Putin
Читати українською

Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan noted that the implementation of the norms of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court is imperfect. However, Mongolia's refusal to arrest the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, is not a cause for disappointment.

Points of attention

  • Implementation of the norms of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court is not always perfect, noted the prosecutor of the ICC.
  • Mongolia's refusal to arrest Putin is not a cause for disappointment, there is a special procedure for such cases under the Rome Statute.
  • The importance of cooperation with the ICC and compliance with its norms is important for the implementation of international law, despite the difficulties.
  • Mongolia explained its refusal to arrest Putin by its energy dependence on Russia and its policy of neutrality in its diplomatic relations.

The ICC prosecutor does not consider Mongolia's refusal to arrest Putin a reason for disappointment

As the prosecutor of the ICC Karim Khan emphasized, currently cooperation with the ICC and compliance with its norms are not at the highest level, and in the past there have already been cases when states refused to cooperate with the court.

However, according to Khan, "you should not be disappointed." He assured that there will definitely be results, although it will not be easy to achieve them.

We are moving towards the real application of international law and we are doing it together, - said Khan, answering the question whether it can be considered that international law continues to apply.

The prosecutor also explained that in case of refusal of a signatory country of the Rome Statute to fulfill its obligations, there is a certain algorithm of actions.

The Rome Statute provides a special procedure for such cases when the state refuses to cooperate with the court. This issue is considered by judges, and usually in such situations, a general meeting of all ICC member states is convened to make a decision, Khan added.

He also recalled that the situation that arose in Mongolia during Putin's visit was the first since the arrest warrants were issued.

It was the first time that Putin visited the territory of a state that signed the Rome Statute. It is documented that he did not visit other ICC member countries, which indicates that the arrest warrants are already having an effect, the prosecutor concluded.

How Mongolia comments on Putin's visit

On September 3, the authorities of Mongolia began to claim that it is dependent on the aggressor Russia for energy.

That is why, they say, they cannot arrest the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, on the warrant of the International Criminal Court.

Mongolia imports 95% of its petroleum products and more than 20% of its electricity from our closest neighbors, which have previously suffered from technical outages. "These supplies are critical to our existence and the existence of our people," the representative of Mongolia said.

Moreover, according to him, Ulaanbaatar has always followed the policy of neutrality in all his diplomatic relations.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Activists staged a protest in Mongolia due to Putin's visit — photo
Activists staged a protest in Mongolia due to Putin's visit — photo
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Our hands are tied." Mongolia regretted why it did not arrest Putin on the warrant of the International Criminal Court
"Our hands are tied." Mongolia regretted why it did not arrest Putin on the warrant of the International Criminal Court
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin's visit to Mongolia despite the ICC warrant — the EU's first reaction appeared
Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?