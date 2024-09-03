Activists staged a protest in Mongolia due to Putin's visit — photo

As a sign of protest against the visit of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to Mongolia, several activists came to the Government Palace with posters and a blue-yellow flag.

There are protests in Mongolia due to the visit of the criminal Putin

As you can see in the photo, the activists went to the Government Palace with posters and a yellow-blue flag.

Mongolia has ratified the Rome Statute, and should arrest Putin on the warrant of the International Criminal Court. However, the Russian dictator received guarantees of an unhindered stay in the country from the Mongolian authorities.

What is Putin trying to achieve with a demonstrative visit to Mongolia

As noted in the CPD, the official purpose of the visit is the participation of the Kremlin dictator in the celebrations on the occasion of the 85th anniversary of the victory over Japan on the Khalkhin-Gol River.

However, Putin aims to discredit the International Criminal Court, which issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of war crimes in Ukraine.

In particular, the Kremlin dictator seeks to give Russian propaganda a reason to spread narratives about the helplessness and powerlessness of the orders of Western institutions.

A trip to Mongolia, which has ratified the Rome Statute and as a member of the ICC, is supposed to arrest Putin, will put international legal institutions under attack.

In addition, analysts note that the Kremlin dictator also seeks to consolidate public support and improve his own image as a leader who is not afraid of "Western punitive measures."

Also, with "international successes", Putin continues to divert the attention of the Russian population from the situation in the Kursk region and Ukraine's strikes on targets inside the Russian Federation.