Putin's visit to Mongolia despite the ICC warrant — the EU's first reaction appeared

Official Brussels has expressed regret over the fact that the Mongolian authorities decided to host Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and ignored the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant.
- Mongolia explains Putin's visit as energy dependence on Russia and a policy of neutrality.
- Official Brussels supports the ICC prosecutor's investigation into the Russian-Ukrainian war.
The EU criticized Mongolia's decision regarding Putin
Peter Stano, the speaker of the EU foreign policy service, made a statement on this matter.
According to him, the international visit of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation did not go unnoticed by the European authorities.
In addition, Brussels cannot ignore the fact that Mongolia is a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and should detain Putin on the warrant of the ICC prosecutor.
The spokesperson of the EU foreign policy service also added that the official Brussels supports the investigation conducted by the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court regarding the events of the Russian-Ukrainian war, and calls on all countries that are parties to the Rome Statute to fully cooperate in this matter.
How Mongolia comments on Putin's visit
On September 3, the authorities of Mongolia began to claim that it is dependent on the aggressor Russia for energy.
That is why, they say, they cannot arrest the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, on the warrant of the International Criminal Court.
Moreover, according to him, Ulaanbaatar has always followed the policy of neutrality in all his diplomatic relations.
