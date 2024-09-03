Putin's visit to Mongolia despite the ICC warrant — the EU's first reaction appeared
Putin's visit to Mongolia despite the ICC warrant — the EU's first reaction appeared

Putin
Source:  online.ua

Official Brussels has expressed regret over the fact that the Mongolian authorities decided to host Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and ignored the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant.

  • Mongolia explains Putin's visit as energy dependence on Russia and a policy of neutrality.
  • Official Brussels supports the ICC prosecutor's investigation into the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The EU criticized Mongolia's decision regarding Putin

Peter Stano, the speaker of the EU foreign policy service, made a statement on this matter.

According to him, the international visit of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation did not go unnoticed by the European authorities.

In addition, Brussels cannot ignore the fact that Mongolia is a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and should detain Putin on the warrant of the ICC prosecutor.

The EU regrets that Moldova, a state party to the Rome Statute of the ICC, has not fulfilled its obligations under it to execute the arrest warrant... The EU expresses its greatest support for efforts to ensure full accountability for war crimes and other grave crimes in the in connection with Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, said Peter Stano.

The spokesperson of the EU foreign policy service also added that the official Brussels supports the investigation conducted by the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court regarding the events of the Russian-Ukrainian war, and calls on all countries that are parties to the Rome Statute to fully cooperate in this matter.

How Mongolia comments on Putin's visit

On September 3, the authorities of Mongolia began to claim that it is dependent on the aggressor Russia for energy.

That is why, they say, they cannot arrest the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, on the warrant of the International Criminal Court.

Mongolia imports 95% of its petroleum products and more than 20% of its electricity from our closest neighbors, which have previously suffered from technical outages. "These supplies are critical to our existence and the existence of our people," the representative of Mongolia said.

Moreover, according to him, Ulaanbaatar has always followed the policy of neutrality in all his diplomatic relations.

