The pro-Russian authorities of Georgia are doing everything possible to make the country lose its chance for a European future. According to The Wall Street Journal, the national elections that will be held in October will be a serious starting point and a turning point for the entire region.
Points of attention
- Elections in October can change the future of Georgia and the entire region.
- The pro-Russian government of Georgia risks ruining the country's path to the European Union under pressure from Putin.
- The Georgian opposition is trying to save the country from disaster.
Putin wants to permanently reduce Georgia
Despite the fact that the majority of the Georgian people want to see their country in the European Union, the Kremlin's proteges in Tbilisi regularly make anti-European decisions.
Relations between Georgia and the West have deteriorated significantly since strict restrictions on foreign funding of non-governmental organizations, media and civil society were introduced.
The Georgian opposition calls it a "Russian law". What's more, under pressure from Moscow, the Georgian authorities are promoting a law that prohibits LGBT "propaganda", such as pride, and supports "traditional values".
The former president of Georgia Giorgiy Margvelashvili made a comment on this matter.
He drew attention to the fact that the previous Georgian governments were clearly pro-Western.
Russia may once again start a war against Georgia
Georgian volunteer and soldier of the International Legion of the GUR Ratti "Viking" Burduli gave such a warning during an interview with Online.UA.
According to the defender, Georgia has a maximum of 3 years left to rebuild the army from scratch and prepare for a new invasion by Putin's troops.
"Viking" also emphasized that he is ready to fight to his last breath for his homeland, but he will never endure life in slavery.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-