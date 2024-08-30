The pro-Russian authorities of Georgia are doing everything possible to make the country lose its chance for a European future. According to The Wall Street Journal, the national elections that will be held in October will be a serious starting point and a turning point for the entire region.

Putin wants to permanently reduce Georgia

Despite the fact that the majority of the Georgian people want to see their country in the European Union, the Kremlin's proteges in Tbilisi regularly make anti-European decisions.

Relations between Georgia and the West have deteriorated significantly since strict restrictions on foreign funding of non-governmental organizations, media and civil society were introduced.

The Georgian opposition calls it a "Russian law". What's more, under pressure from Moscow, the Georgian authorities are promoting a law that prohibits LGBT "propaganda", such as pride, and supports "traditional values".

It is difficult to overestimate the geopolitical influence of Georgia. This country of 3.7 million people is the only alternative route, besides Russia, for the trade of Central Asia and Azerbaijan with the West... It has historically been the most consistent outpost of pro-Western sentiment in the region, located between authoritarian Russia, Turkey and Iran, writes edition. Share

The former president of Georgia Giorgiy Margvelashvili made a comment on this matter.

He drew attention to the fact that the previous Georgian governments were clearly pro-Western.

"Now this is the first time when the government changes the geopolitical orientation of the nation... For Russia, ideologically, this is a huge, huge victory," the politician warned. Share

Russia may once again start a war against Georgia

Georgian volunteer and soldier of the International Legion of the GUR Ratti "Viking" Burduli gave such a warning during an interview with Online.UA.

According to the defender, Georgia has a maximum of 3 years left to rebuild the army from scratch and prepare for a new invasion by Putin's troops.

"Viking" also emphasized that he is ready to fight to his last breath for his homeland, but he will never endure life in slavery.