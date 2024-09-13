British leader Keir Starmer reacted for the first time to the threats of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, that any use of British long-range missiles on Russian territory would lead to a NATO war with Russia.

Starmer was not afraid of Putin's new threats

The British leader drew attention to the fact that Russian dictator Putin has started a war in Ukraine and can end it at any moment.

Russia started this conflict. Russia illegally invaded Ukraine. Russia can immediately end this conflict. Ukraine has the right to self-defense. Keir Starmer Prime Minister of Great Britain

According to him, London provided "training and opportunities" to help Ukraine defend itself against enemy aggression.

Keir Starmer emphasized that he decided to hold talks with the American leader Joe Biden, because "there are further discussions about the nature of these possibilities".

The head of the British government added that he would not comment on the Storm Shadow strikes directly, but noted that he wanted to make sure that "all the decisions we make are in a strategic context."

In the next few weeks and months, really important events are possible, both in Ukraine and in the Middle East, and therefore it is necessary to make a number of tactical decisions. Keir Starmer Prime Minister of Great Britain

How Putin tried to intimidate Ukraine's allies

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began to claim that the permission to strike Ukraine with long-range missiles on Russian territory means, in his imagination, NATO's "direct participation" in the war with Russia.

According to the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, this means something completely different, because the Ukrainian army, they say, "cannot" carry out such strikes by itself.

This is possible only with the use of intelligence from satellites, which Ukraine does not have at its disposal, it is data only from satellites of the European Union or the United States — in general, from NATO satellites, — Putin laments. Share

The dictator also said that Russia will make "appropriate decisions in view of the threats that will be posed to us."