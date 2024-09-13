British leader Keir Starmer reacted for the first time to the threats of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, that any use of British long-range missiles on Russian territory would lead to a NATO war with Russia.
Points of attention
- The British Prime Minister was not afraid of Putin's threats and emphasized Ukraine's right to self-defense.
- The British leader is planning talks with the American president to discuss the possibilities of helping Ukraine.
- Vladimir Putin is trying to intimidate Ukraine's allies by declaring NATO's participation in the war with Russia.
Starmer was not afraid of Putin's new threats
The British leader drew attention to the fact that Russian dictator Putin has started a war in Ukraine and can end it at any moment.
According to him, London provided "training and opportunities" to help Ukraine defend itself against enemy aggression.
Keir Starmer emphasized that he decided to hold talks with the American leader Joe Biden, because "there are further discussions about the nature of these possibilities".
The head of the British government added that he would not comment on the Storm Shadow strikes directly, but noted that he wanted to make sure that "all the decisions we make are in a strategic context."
How Putin tried to intimidate Ukraine's allies
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began to claim that the permission to strike Ukraine with long-range missiles on Russian territory means, in his imagination, NATO's "direct participation" in the war with Russia.
According to the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, this means something completely different, because the Ukrainian army, they say, "cannot" carry out such strikes by itself.
The dictator also said that Russia will make "appropriate decisions in view of the threats that will be posed to us."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-