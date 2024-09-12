The illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, is afraid of permission for Ukraine from the partner countries to strike the territory of the Russian Federation with Western long-range weapons, so he cynically stated that this would allegedly mean "the direct participation of NATO countries in the war in Ukraine."

Putin, out of fear, spoke again about NATO as a party to the conflict

The dictator of the Russian Federation believes that Ukraine will not be able to inflict damage with modern, high-precision, long-range systems of Western production, since this, they say, is possible only under the condition of using intelligence from satellites, which the Ukrainian army does not have.

The head of the Kremlin said that only servicemen of NATO countries can enter flight tasks into the systems.

Therefore, according to his twisted logic, he considers Ukraine's permission to strike Russia with Western weapons as "a decision on the direct participation of NATO countries, the United States, and European countries in the war in Ukraine."

He thinks that such a decision by Ukraine's partners "will change the very nature of the conflict and mean that NATO countries, the United States and Europe are at war with Russia."

Putin ordered to recapture the Kursk region by October 1

As the newspaper notes, a confused Putin ordered his army to regain control of the Kursk region by October 1.

On September 11, Russian troops launched a counterattack along the western flank of the Ukrainian offensive.