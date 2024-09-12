The Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna hit the authority of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Therefore, he ordered the invaders to recapture the region in a short time.

Putin ordered to recapture the Kursk region by October 1

As the newspaper notes, a confused Putin ordered his army to regain control of the Kursk region by October 1.

On September 11, Russian troops launched a counterattack along the western flank of the Ukrainian offensive.

Russia's counteroffensive aimed at ousting Ukrainians from the Kursk region has officially started, said Finnish analyst Joni Askola. Share

It is noted that Russian forces targeted Snagosk, a village south of the Seim River, located several kilometers from the border. At least eight tanks and other armored vehicles of the 51st Airborne Regiment of the Russian Federation delivered the main blow. A few hours after the counterattack, fighting was still going on in the village.

At the same time, a separate Russian unit advanced to the village of Ulanok, which is located on the right flank of the Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region.

What is important to know about the Kursk operation

On August 6, 2024, the Defense Forces of Ukraine, unexpectedly for everyone, launched a powerful counteroffensive on the territory of the Russian Federation — they successfully broke into the Kursk region.

Within a few days, the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi officially confirmed that the war was finally pushed to the territory of the aggressor country.

Hundreds of Russian invaders surrendered to Ukrainian forces in just a few weeks.

As Volodymyr Zelensky recently explained, he and his team intended to create a buffer zone to stand in the way of Russian military operations against Ukraine.

On August 5, it became officially known that due to the success of the Kursk operation, Russia transferred 60,000 of its troops to the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

As of September 12, the Defense Forces of Ukraine control about 100 settlements in Kurshchyna.