SSO units in the Kursk region strike at Russian logistics. In particular, our fighters destroy convoys of Russian vehicles with pontoon cars.

SSO fighters continue to destroy the logistics of the Russian army

As noted, several units of the SSO in the Kursk region are launching complex attacks on Russian logistics.

Enemy convoys, in particular with pontoon vehicles, are destroyed with the help of drones and artillery of friendly units of the Defense Forces.

The video shows an example of how the soldiers of the Special Operations Forces clearly worked during the destruction of enemy targets.

Each unit had a separate task: reconnaissance from the sky, correction of FPV drones and guidance of artillery. The result is 7 destroyed units of equipment, including 5 pontoon cars, the SSO added. Share

The Kursk operation of the Armed Forces: what is known

The Defense Forces started the operation in the border areas on August 6, 2024. The Ukrainian military broke through the border and began to advance on the territory of the Kursk region.

Propagandists of the Russian Federation and z-public did not confirm the advance of the Defense Forces. They wrote that the FSB allegedly stopped the Ukrainian military, although Russian military personnel reported otherwise.

The top leadership of Ukraine did not confirm the start of the operation in the Kursk region for several days. Putin and his relatives were also silent.

Russia was not ready to break through the border. The local authorities did not even try to evacuate the population, people left independently or with the help of the Ukrainian side.

After the start of the operation in Kursk, the Russians transferred part of their troops to this direction. However, this does not apply to the Donetsk region, where the enemy is intensively storming the positions of the Armed Forces

The Institute for the Study of War noted that in recent days the Defense Forces have suspended their advance on the territory of Russia.

Currently, Ukraine controls more than a hundred settlements in the Kursk region. This is more than 1200 km of territory.