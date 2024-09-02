According to the analysts of the monitoring portal DeepState, the Ukrainian military has completed the clearing of the Russian occupiers of the area near the settlements of Mala Loknya and Pogrebka, north of Suja in the Kursk region.

What is known about the recent successes of the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

At the same time, analysts draw attention to the fact that in Donbas, the Russian invaders captured Dolynivka and advanced near Makiivka and Toretsk.

How Russia treats the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Sociologists from the Russian "Levada Center" recorded that 94% of Russians are aware of the success of the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna, but 46% of Russians are not aware of the details of what is happening in the region.

91% of respondents are worried about actions in their border area.

Among the reasons that cause concern among citizens of the Russian Federation:

victims among the civilian population — 41%,

attack on the territory of Russia — 25%,

weakness and unpreparedness of the authorities — 11%.

The survey of "Levada-Center" took place from August 22 to 28. 1,619 Russians over the age of 18 took part in it. The research was conducted at the respondents' homes, the statistical error does not exceed 3.4%.

According to military historian Lucian Staiano-Daniels in an article for Foreign Policy, the successful Kursk operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces turned Russia's war of attrition against Ukraine into a war of maneuver with sudden offensive actions.

Military Armed Forces

Stayano-Daniels emphasizes that the destruction of the bridges across the Seim River by the Ukrainian Armed Forces demonstrates the desire of the Ukrainian military to surround the forces of the Russian occupiers in the area.

At the same time, the expert draws parallels with three similar military operations of the Middle Ages and early modern times:

The campaign preceding the Battle of Cres during the Hundred Years' War;

The conflict between Sweden and Denmark at the end of the Thirty Years' War;

The attack of the army of the Holy Roman Empire on Pomerania.

According to the historian, if the invasion of the enemy's territory has appropriate goals and is carried out with preparation and skill, it is usually successful.