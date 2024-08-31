A bold plan. What is the main secret of the success of the Kursk operation

According to The Wall Street Journal, one of the main secrets of the success of the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine is that it was a surprise not only for the Kremlin, but even for Ukrainian soldiers.

Syrsky counted on the effect of unexpectedness — it worked

According to journalists, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky carefully analyzed the previous counterattacks of the Ukrainian forces.

He came to the conclusion that it is important to keep the plan to break into the Kursk region a secret.

At the end of July, he gathered senior officers for a secret meeting, where he revealed an audacious plan to revive Ukraine's military efforts, the publication emphasizes.

During this meeting, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces allegedly emphasized that Ukraine would try to change the course of the war and change the situation on the battlefield by unexpectedly launching a counteroffensive on Russian territory.

What is important to understand is that this has not happened since the Second World War.

According to the chief of staff of the 61st mechanized brigade, lieutenant colonel Artem Kholodkevich, when he first heard about Syrsky's plan, he was simply shocked.

The audacious operation also stunned Russia — Ukrainian troops quickly overcame weak border defenses and quickly took control of about 100 towns and villages in Russia's Kursk region.

The Kursk operation has many positive results: it shocked dictator Putin, revived the fighting spirit of the Ukrainian people, and demonstrated to Kyiv's allies that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are not going to surrender.

What else can be expected from the Kursk operation

According to journalists, the success of the counteroffensive of Ukrainian forces will ultimately be determined by the implementation of key goals, namely:

will it deliver lasting victories;

whether it would bring political dividends that would lead to increased military support from the US and its allies;

will strengthen Ukraine's position in any future peace negotiations.

We cannot ignore the fact that currently the Defense Forces of Ukraine are successfully advancing in the Kursk region, taking control of new settlements, replenishing the exchange fund.

The Kremlin cannot do anything, even by sending reinforcements to the region.