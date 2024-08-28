Kursk operation of the AFU. The British general described 3 scenarios of the development of events

According to the former Deputy Chief of Defense Staff of Great Britain, General Simon Mayall, the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Russian Kurshchyna can develop in different ways. In general, there are at least 3 ways.

What to expect from the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces

According to the British general, the first scenario assumes that Ukrainian forces will successfully continue their counteroffensive in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

This will most likely lead to the fact that the fighters of the Armed Forces will significantly shake the Russian defense and create even more problems for the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

They (ZSU — ed.) could be there and distract the Russians from the front line... Or, of course, it could have unpleasant consequences for the Ukrainians, because they imported quite a lot of foreign equipment, and they can be there without doing any real influence on what is happening in Donbas, — suggested Simon Mayall.

He also drew attention to the fact that the unexpected and successful breakthrough of Ukrainian soldiers into Russian territory is an "important demonstration" of the West that Ukraine will not sit idly by in a war of attrition.

They will maneuver, they will go on the offensive, they will catch the Russians off guard... They will use the technology they have been given to continue to change the dynamic," the British general voiced his prediction.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to withdraw tens of thousands of Russian soldiers from Ukraine

This was announced on August 27 by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.

He officially confirmed that the Kursk operation diverted a significant number of Russian military personnel from Ukrainian territories.

Now we can state that about 30,000 military personnel have already been transferred to the Kursk direction and this number is growing. Oleksandr Syrskyi Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

According to Sirskyi, in this way, Ukrainian soldiers were able to realize one of the main goals of the Kursk operation, which is still ongoing in enemy territory.

What is important to understand is that it primarily concerns the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions.