According to the former Deputy Chief of Defense Staff of Great Britain, General Simon Mayall, the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Russian Kurshchyna can develop in different ways. In general, there are at least 3 ways.
Points of attention
- A successful counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces could significantly shake Russian defenses and create problems for Putin.
- The Kursk operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces pulled about 30,000 servicemen of the Russian Federation from Ukrainian territories.
- Ukrainian soldiers were already able to achieve one of the main goals of the Kursk operation.
What to expect from the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces
According to the British general, the first scenario assumes that Ukrainian forces will successfully continue their counteroffensive in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
This will most likely lead to the fact that the fighters of the Armed Forces will significantly shake the Russian defense and create even more problems for the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.
He also drew attention to the fact that the unexpected and successful breakthrough of Ukrainian soldiers into Russian territory is an "important demonstration" of the West that Ukraine will not sit idly by in a war of attrition.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to withdraw tens of thousands of Russian soldiers from Ukraine
This was announced on August 27 by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.
He officially confirmed that the Kursk operation diverted a significant number of Russian military personnel from Ukrainian territories.
According to Sirskyi, in this way, Ukrainian soldiers were able to realize one of the main goals of the Kursk operation, which is still ongoing in enemy territory.
What is important to understand is that it primarily concerns the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-