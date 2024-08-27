The Armed Forces captured almost 600 soldiers of the Russian Federation as part of the operation in Kurshchyna — Syrskyi

Since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, Ukraine has captured 594 Russian soldiers and currently controls more than 100 settlements.

As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said during the "Ukraine 2024. Independence" Forum, the Defense Forces continue to advance within the framework of the Kursk operation.

To date, we have taken control of 1,294 square kilometers of territory - that's 100 settlements... We have also significantly replenished the exchange fund: to date, 594 servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces have been captured in this direction. Oleksandr Syrskyi Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

Syrsky noted that one of the tasks of the Kursk operation was the diversion of significant Russian forces from other directions — in particular, from Pokrovsky and Kurakhivskyi.

At this time, we can state that about 30,000 servicemen of the Russian Federation have already been transferred to the Kursk direction, and this number is growing, - said the head.

He also emphasized that the Russians are trying to remove parts from other directions, but on the contrary, they are increasing their efforts in the Pokrovsky direction.

What goals has Ukraine partially achieved in Kurshchyna

As the WSJ notes, although Zelensky stated that the purpose of the operation in Kursk is partly to create a "buffer zone", questions remain in the Pentagon - whether Ukraine plans to expand this zone and how exactly.

In addition, American officials are not sure whether Ukraine will be able to keep the captured territory.

According to American officials, the Ukrainian goal in Kursk has three components:

Force Russia to transfer troops from the eastern regions of Ukraine To undermine the rhetoric about the defeat of Ukraine on the battlefield Improve negotiating positions before possible peace agreements.

Currently, all three goals have been partially achieved, the publication reports.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, previously emphasized that the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kurshchyna disrupted the plans of the Russian invaders to invade the territory of the Sumy region.