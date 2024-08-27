The Armed Forces captured almost 600 soldiers of the Russian Federation as part of the operation in Kurshchyna — Syrskyi

Since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, Ukraine has captured 594 Russian soldiers and currently controls more than 100 settlements.
Points of attention
- Syrsky spoke about the new details of the operation, noting the successful progress within the framework of the Kursk operation.
- Ukraine partially achieved its goals in Kurshchyna, including moving Russian troops from other directions and undermining the rhetoric about the defeat of Ukraine.
- Ukraine's plans for Kurshchyna include strengthening of positions before peace agreements and prevention of Russian occupation of Sumy region.
- President Zelensky noted that the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna hindered the plans of the Russian occupiers.
Syrskyi told new details about the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna
As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said during the "Ukraine 2024. Independence" Forum, the Defense Forces continue to advance within the framework of the Kursk operation.
Syrsky noted that one of the tasks of the Kursk operation was the diversion of significant Russian forces from other directions — in particular, from Pokrovsky and Kurakhivskyi.
He also emphasized that the Russians are trying to remove parts from other directions, but on the contrary, they are increasing their efforts in the Pokrovsky direction.
What goals has Ukraine partially achieved in Kurshchyna
As the WSJ notes, although Zelensky stated that the purpose of the operation in Kursk is partly to create a "buffer zone", questions remain in the Pentagon - whether Ukraine plans to expand this zone and how exactly.
In addition, American officials are not sure whether Ukraine will be able to keep the captured territory.
According to American officials, the Ukrainian goal in Kursk has three components:
Force Russia to transfer troops from the eastern regions of Ukraine
To undermine the rhetoric about the defeat of Ukraine on the battlefield
Improve negotiating positions before possible peace agreements.
Currently, all three goals have been partially achieved, the publication reports.
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, previously emphasized that the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kurshchyna disrupted the plans of the Russian invaders to invade the territory of the Sumy region.
