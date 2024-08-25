Zelensky reported on the new successes of the AFU in Kurshchyna

On August 25, the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation and the taking under control of two more settlements of the aggressor country.
Points of attention
- The details of the advance of the Armed Forces of the Kursk region and the taking control of new settlements of the Russian Federation have become known.
- Zelensky reacted to the Russian attacks on the territory of Ukraine, in particular on foreign journalists in Kramatorsk.
Zelenskyi told what is happening in Kurshchyna
According to the Ukrainian leader, in the evening he had a conversation with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.
The president also added that he and Syrsky also discussed the defensive actions of the Defense Forces in Donetsk region.
Separately, Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the allies and partners of Ukraine, who help fight back Russian aggression every day.
He urged them not to delay decisions that could affect the course of the war.
Zelensky reacted to the new Russian attacks on the territory of Ukraine
The head of state draws attention to the fact that the demolition of rubble after the impact of a Russian missile continued all day in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.
This time, the victims of the enemy attack were journalists — the film crew of the "Reuters" agency.
In addition, one British journalist was killed.
Moreover, Russia continues to terrorize Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk and Kherson regions of Ukraine with KABs.
In each of these regions, civilians die almost every day.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-