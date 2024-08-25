Zelensky reported on the new successes of the AFU in Kurshchyna

On August 25, the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation and the taking under control of two more settlements of the aggressor country.

Zelenskyi told what is happening in Kurshchyna

According to the Ukrainian leader, in the evening he had a conversation with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

There is our advance in the Kursk region, from 1 to 3 kilometers, two more settlements have been taken under control, active actions are ongoing in relation to one more settlement. There is a replenishment of the exchange point. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The president also added that he and Syrsky also discussed the defensive actions of the Defense Forces in Donetsk region.

Novogrodivka, Vodyane, the most stormed areas received the most attention, the head of state concluded.

Separately, Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the allies and partners of Ukraine, who help fight back Russian aggression every day.

He urged them not to delay decisions that could affect the course of the war.

Zelensky reacted to the new Russian attacks on the territory of Ukraine

The head of state draws attention to the fact that the demolition of rubble after the impact of a Russian missile continued all day in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

This time, the victims of the enemy attack were journalists — the film crew of the "Reuters" agency.

In addition, one British journalist was killed.

Citizens of Ukraine, America and Britain. An ordinary city hotel was destroyed by the Russian "Iskander". Absolutely purposeful, thought out. As a result of this blow, seven people were injured, one person died. My condolences to family and friends. And this is a daily Russian terror that continues because Russia has the opportunity to continue. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Moreover, Russia continues to terrorize Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk and Kherson regions of Ukraine with KABs.

In each of these regions, civilians die almost every day.