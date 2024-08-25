Zelenskyi showed the Ukrainian drone missile "Palyanytsia" — video
Ukraine
Zelenskyi showed the Ukrainian drone missile "Palyanytsia" — video

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyi showed the Ukrainian drone missile "Palyanytsia" — video
The Ukrainian rocket-drone "Palyanytsia" was developed in a year and a half. Within its scope are several dozen military airports of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian missile-drone "Palyanytsia" was developed in a year and a half, designed to neutralize Russian military airfields.
  • The first successful combat use of "Palyanytsia" took place on August 24, solemnly announced by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
  • Ukraine shows its ability to independently develop and produce high-tech military equipment.
  • To this day, details regarding the characteristics of "Palyanytsia" remain confidential, but its successful implementation has already been recorded.

New details about the Ukrainian missile-drone "Palyanitsa" have appeared

As the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, noted, during the two and a half years of the full-scale war, Russia fired about 10,000 missiles of various types and more than 33,000 anti-aircraft missiles at Ukraine.

Attacks on our cities can be stopped by striking the carriers of these weapons — Russian planes at military airfields.

On August 24, the first successful combat use of our new weapon took place — the Ukrainian long-range missile-drone "Palyanytsia". Developed in-house to destroy the offensive potential of the enemy.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

There will be more missile drones, just as our long-range strike drones have increased, the results of which we see almost every day, — Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

Ukraine created the Palanytsia missile

On August 24, the first successful combat use of the Ukrainian missile-drone "Palyanytsia" took place.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi during a solemn event on Sofia Square on the occasion of Independence Day.

We did not go to Russia with a war. It is from there to here, to our house, that they are carrying ruins and trying to impose slavery on us. Ukrainians answer this quite fairly. They respond with their own strength and together with our partners — honestly, consistently, accurately and more and more far-reaching every day. Just today, the first and successful combat use of our new weapon, a completely new class of weapon, the Ukrainian missile-drone "Palyanytsia" took place. This is our new method of retaliating against the aggressor. The enemy was hit.

Zelensky thanked everyone who made it happen — developers, manufacturers, and soldiers.

Ukraine currently does not declassify the main characteristics of the missile — the range, the warhead and the number of manufactured units.

