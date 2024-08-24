Zelenskiy announced the development by Ukraine of two more long-range drones from the Palyanytsia cluster
Zelenskiy announced the development by Ukraine of two more long-range drones from the Palyanytsia cluster

On August 24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that the tested Palyanitsa drone missile is much faster and more powerful than Ukrainian long-range drones. The president also hinted at other similar developments being carried out by the Military Industry of Ukraine.

  • Ukraine is actively developing new long-range drones from the Palyanytsia cluster to strengthen its defense capabilities.
  • The Palyanytsia rocket-drone demonstrates significant speed and power, surpassing other Ukrainian long-range drones.
  • The successful combat use of the Ukrainian missile-drone 'Palyanytsia' marks a new era in Ukraine's defense strategy, responding effectively to aggressors.
  • President Zelenskiy announced the forthcoming release of two more 'Palyanytsia' type drones, highlighting Ukraine's commitment to innovation in military technology.
  • The development of long-range drones is a crucial part of Ukraine's strategy to deter threats and enhance national security, showcasing advancements in the Military Industry of Ukraine.

Ukraine is developing two more drones of the Palyanytsia type — Zelenskiy

The head of state announced this during a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrid Šimonite.

Ukraine's missile program includes a cluster called Palyanytsia. The cluster includes three products. The test of the first was positive, which is why I congratulated our state. This missile drone is much faster than our long-range drones and more powerful. These are, in principle, all the details that I can address in an open conversation.

According to him, specialists are currently working on the missile program around the clock.

The main thing is that people work 24/7, they promised (long-range — ed) 1.5 thousand kilometers, and today we already have such drones, and it is strong. And now there are very long-range missile drones.

Ukraine used the Palyanytsia drone missile in combat

On August 24, the first successful combat use of the Ukrainian missile-drone Palyanytsia took place.

On August 24, the first successful combat use of the Ukrainian missile-drone Palyanytsia took place.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a solemn event on Sofia Square on the occasion of Independence Day.

We did not go to Russia with a war. It is from there to here, to our house, that they are carrying ruins and trying to impose slavery on us. Ukrainians answer this quite fairly. They respond with their own strength and together with our partners — honestly, consistently, accurately and more and more far-reaching every day. Just today, the first and successful combat use of our new weapon, a completely new class of weapon, the Ukrainian missile-drone "Palyanytsia" took place. This is our new method of retaliating against the aggressor. The enemy was hit.

Zelenskiy thanked everyone who made it happen — developers, manufacturers, and soldiers.

