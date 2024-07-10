Polish scientists have published the results of a study of the most effective naval drones in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine. They concluded that the Ukrainian Magura V5 drone destroyed the most Russian ships during the full-scale aggression.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Magura V5 naval drone proved to be the most effective in destroying Russian enemy ships during the war.
- The Magura V5 drone struck 14 ships, of which 8 were completely destroyed, in the framework of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.
- The Magura V5 is used by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and is the first naval drone in the world that has confirmed the destruction of targets in combat conditions.
- Among the ships that have been destroyed or damaged by the Magura V5 drone are various types of naval equipment, such as patrol ships and missile boats.
- Ukrainian maritime drones, including the Magura V5, play a key role in ensuring security in the Black Sea region and responding to threats from other countries.
The Magura V5 drone destroyed the most ships of the Russian Federation during the war
Thus, scientists analysed the impact of unmanned maritime drones on the security situation in the Black Sea region and identified the most influential naval drone.
According to the study, in the Russian-Ukrainian war, Ukrainian naval drones hit 22 warships, of which 8 were destroyed. Among them, Mykola and Mamai drones hit 2 ships each, Sea Baby — 4 ships, Magura V5 — 14 ships, 8 of which were completely destroyed.
Researchers relied on open sources. The following Ukrainian and Russian maritime drones came into the field of view of scientists: "Mykola", Magura V5, "Mamai", Sea Baby, "TOLOKA TLK-150", "Marichka" — Ukrainian production, as well as the only known Russian maritime drone — " Dandelion".
What is known about the Magura V5 marine drone and its purpose
Magura V5 (Maritime Autonomous Guard Unmanned Robotic Apparatus) is a Ukrainian unmanned surface drone used for surveillance and destroying enemy targets. It is known that this drone is used by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), particularly by the "Group13" special unit.
The Magura V5 is the world's first maritime drone to destroy targets in combat missions fully. Among those confirmed and officially recognised brecognisedinian military intelligence are the following:
reconnaissance ship "Ivan Hurs" (damaged on May 24, 2023);
patrol ship "Sergei Kotov" (damaged twice — on July 24 and September 13, 2023);
landing craft "D-144 Serna" (sunk on November 11, 2023 with "BTR-82" on board);
landing craft "D-295 Akula" (sunk on November 11, 2023);
missile boat "Ivanovets" (sunk on February 1, 2024);
large landing ship "Caesar Kunikov" (sunk on February 14, 2024);
patrol ship "Sergei Kotov" (sunk on March 5, 2024 together with the Ka-29 helicopter);
two RIF-75 special purpose speed boats (destroyed on May 6, 2024).
In addition, during a large-scale attack on KS-701 "Tunets" boats on May 30 of this year, three such vessels were damaged by drones, and one was destroyed.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-