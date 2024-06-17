DIU showed Magura drones armed with rockets — video
DIU showed Magura drones armed with rockets — video

Magura
Source:  online.ua

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) confirmed the installation of R-73 missiles on one of the modifications of the Magura marine drone.

Points of attention

  • Magura sea unmanned boats with R-73 missiles became an important component of the Ukrainian fleet, which contributed to the return of parity with the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.
  • Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense showed the successful installation of missiles on Magura drones, which frightened the aviation of the Russian army and played an important role in combat missions.
  • Ukraine became the first country where Magura naval drones with missiles appeared in service, which affected the strategic balance of forces in the Black Sea.
  • Magura drones enabled an asymmetric response to threats from the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, providing Ukraine with an advantage in controlling the sea.
  • Controlling Magura drones requires high skill and attention, but their effectiveness in combat conditions has been confirmed by successful operations against Russian ships.

What is known about the reinforcement of unmanned sea Magura boats with R-73 missiles

According to the commander of the DIU special unit "Group 13" with the call sign "Thirteenth" in an interview with journalist Maksym Krapivnyy, these Magura modifications with missiles were already used during combat missions in the Black Sea and seriously frightened the aviation of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

Such developments are effective — the Russians are very afraid of them. When they see them, they are afraid to even fly up, — notes the DIU fighter with the call sign "The Thirteenth".

He emphasised that no one except Ukraine has such naval drones in service.

How Magura drones helped Ukraine regain parity in the Black Sea

"The Thirteenth" noted that thanks to Magura drones, Ukraine has already deprived Russia of dominance in the Black Sea.

The Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, with the support of aviation and other components, pressured and tried to create additional threats to Ukraine, our Security and Defense Forces: in particular, the threat of amphibious operations. Marine drones, first of all Magura V5, have become such an asymmetric response that the enemy still cannot catch up with, — emphasised the DIU fighter.

The commander of "Group 13" also recalled his emotions when the Magura he was piloting hit the Russian reconnaissance ship "Ivan Hurs".

Adrenaline just covers. Hands are wet. At the same time, the drone must be controlled quite delicately, I would say — gently. Movements should not be sudden and uncontrolled. Everything should happen smoothly, — the DIU special unit "Group 13" commander says.

