What is known about Ukraine's first use of the Palanytsia drone missile

It was today that the first and successful combat use of our new weapon took place. An absolutely new class of weapons - the Ukrainian missile-drone "Palyanytsia". This is our new method of retaliating against the aggressor, - said the head of state during the participation in events on the occasion of the Independence Day of Ukraine.

The President emphasized that the newest Ukrainian weapons have already hit the strategic goals of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

We know that it will be very difficult for Russia to even pronounce what exactly has arrived, it is difficult to counter it, but it is very easy to understand why, - added Zelensky.

What else did Zelenskyi say on the occasion of the Independence Day of Ukraine

Russia went to war against us. She violated not only the sovereign borders, but also the limits of cruelty and common sense. Infinitely longing for one thing: to destroy us. Instead, today we celebrate the 33rd Independence Day of Ukraine. And what the enemy brought to our land has now returned to his home. And the one who wanted to turn our lands into a buffer zone should think so that his country does not become a buffer federation. Independence corresponds to this. Pays for our peaceful citizens, on whom KABs and "daggers" fly, for our graying parents, for our children who are forced to study underground. For all our people who would prefer never in their lives to know the names of these cursed places: "Savasleika", "Olenya", "Engels", - emphasized the head of state in his address to Ukrainians on the occasion of Independence Day.

The President noted that Ukraine will respond to the aggressor country with its own long-range weapons at every point on the territory of the Russian Federation, which poses a threat to the sovereignty and security of our country.