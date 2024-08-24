Zelensky announced the first use of the Palyanitsa drone missile by Ukraine. What is known about her
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelensky announced the first use of the Palyanitsa drone missile by Ukraine. What is known about her

Office of the President of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Читати українською

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that for the first time, Ukraine used the self-made Palyanytsia drone missile.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine successfully utilized the Palyanitsa drone missile for the first time, demonstrating its commitment to defending its country against external threats.
  • President Zelensky emphasized the importance of developing new Ukrainian weapons to deter the occupation army of the Russian Federation.
  • The use of the Palyanitsa drone missile marks a significant innovative step in the Ukrainian defense industry, enhancing the country's defense capabilities.
  • Zelensky's strong stance against Russia highlights Ukraine's determination to maintain its independence and sovereignty, refusing to be dictated by external powers.
  • The President's address on Ukraine's Independence Day underscores the resilience of the Ukrainian people in the face of aggression, emphasizing the nation's right to determine its own path and choices.

What is known about Ukraine's first use of the Palanytsia drone missile

It was today that the first and successful combat use of our new weapon took place. An absolutely new class of weapons - the Ukrainian missile-drone "Palyanytsia". This is our new method of retaliating against the aggressor, - said the head of state during the participation in events on the occasion of the Independence Day of Ukraine.

The President emphasized that the newest Ukrainian weapons have already hit the strategic goals of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

We know that it will be very difficult for Russia to even pronounce what exactly has arrived, it is difficult to counter it, but it is very easy to understand why, - added Zelensky.

What else did Zelenskyi say on the occasion of the Independence Day of Ukraine

Russia went to war against us. She violated not only the sovereign borders, but also the limits of cruelty and common sense. Infinitely longing for one thing: to destroy us. Instead, today we celebrate the 33rd Independence Day of Ukraine. And what the enemy brought to our land has now returned to his home. And the one who wanted to turn our lands into a buffer zone should think so that his country does not become a buffer federation. Independence corresponds to this. Pays for our peaceful citizens, on whom KABs and "daggers" fly, for our graying parents, for our children who are forced to study underground. For all our people who would prefer never in their lives to know the names of these cursed places: "Savasleika", "Olenya", "Engels", - emphasized the head of state in his address to Ukrainians on the occasion of Independence Day.

The President noted that Ukraine will respond to the aggressor country with its own long-range weapons at every point on the territory of the Russian Federation, which poses a threat to the sovereignty and security of our country.

The faded eyes of their boss perceive the whole world as a gray area. But we will not allow the land, where the blue-yellow flag should be, to be turned into a gray zone. The sick grandfather from Red Square, who constantly threatens everyone with a red button, will not dictate to us some of his red lines. How to live, what path to follow and what choice to make, only Ukraine and Ukrainians will determine for themselves, Zelensky is convinced.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky disclosed the details of the historic meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi
Office of the President of Ukraine
Vladimir Zelensky and Narendra Modi
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky congratulated Ukrainians on the Independence Day of Ukraine — video
Office of the President of Ukraine
Vladimir Zelensky

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?