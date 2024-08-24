President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that for the first time, Ukraine used the self-made Palyanytsia drone missile.
Points of attention
- Ukraine successfully utilized the Palyanitsa drone missile for the first time, demonstrating its commitment to defending its country against external threats.
- President Zelensky emphasized the importance of developing new Ukrainian weapons to deter the occupation army of the Russian Federation.
- The use of the Palyanitsa drone missile marks a significant innovative step in the Ukrainian defense industry, enhancing the country's defense capabilities.
- Zelensky's strong stance against Russia highlights Ukraine's determination to maintain its independence and sovereignty, refusing to be dictated by external powers.
- The President's address on Ukraine's Independence Day underscores the resilience of the Ukrainian people in the face of aggression, emphasizing the nation's right to determine its own path and choices.
What is known about Ukraine's first use of the Palanytsia drone missile
The President emphasized that the newest Ukrainian weapons have already hit the strategic goals of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.
What else did Zelenskyi say on the occasion of the Independence Day of Ukraine
The President noted that Ukraine will respond to the aggressor country with its own long-range weapons at every point on the territory of the Russian Federation, which poses a threat to the sovereignty and security of our country.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-