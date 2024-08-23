President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Ukraine for the first time.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky and Prime Minister Modi signed agreements on cooperation in agriculture and cultural cooperation, marking a new chapter in Ukraine-India relations.
- The meeting focused on strengthening the strategic partnership between Ukraine and India, including trade and military-technical cooperation.
- A memorandum of understanding was signed to jointly fight against drugs and control the quality of medical products, showcasing the commitment of both countries to collaborate in healthcare.
- The leaders paid tribute to fallen Ukrainian children by placing toys in the Children's Museum, highlighting the impact of the Russian aggression on innocent lives.
- The multimedia project 'Children' commemorates young Ukrainians killed in the conflict, shedding light on the tragic consequences of the armed aggression by Russia.
What is known about the results of the meeting between Zelenskyi and Modi
It is noted that the talks between the leaders of the two countries took place for about 2 hours behind closed doors.
Zelensky met Modi in the courtyard of the Mariinsky Palace.
Then Modi left an entry in the book of honored guests in the solemn hall of the Mariinsky Palace.
As a result of the meeting, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ukrainian government and the Indian government regarding grant assistance for the implementation of community development projects in Ukraine.
Also, the governments of the countries signed an agreement on cooperation in the agricultural and food industry sectors.
In addition, an agreement on the program of cultural cooperation between the Ministries of Culture of Ukraine and India for 2024-2028 was signed.
A memorandum of understanding was concluded between the State Service of Ukraine for Medicines and Drug Control and the Central Organization for the Control of Medicine Standards of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India.
For his part, the Prime Minister of India wished Ukraine prosperity and peace.
Zelenskyi and Modi honored the memory of Ukrainian children who died as a result of the aggression of the Russian Federation
President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi honored the memory of Ukrainian children who died as a result of the criminal war unleashed by Russia.
The leaders placed toys at the site of the multimedia martyrology "Children" in Kyiv and honored the memory of the fallen young Ukrainians with a moment of silence.
Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin told Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Narendra Modi about the history of the creation of this exposition and Russian shelling of places where children are.
Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, 570 Ukrainian children have died. However, this figure is not final - there is not all the information from the temporarily occupied territories. Due to constant Russian attacks, the number of victims is increasing.
The multimedia project "Children" was created in June 2022 on the occasion of the Day of Commemoration of Children who died as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The names and photos of young Ukrainians who were killed by the aggressor state are displayed in the martyrology.
