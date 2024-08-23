President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Ukraine for the first time.

What is known about the results of the meeting between Zelenskyi and Modi

It is noted that the talks between the leaders of the two countries took place for about 2 hours behind closed doors.

Zelensky met Modi in the courtyard of the Mariinsky Palace.

Then Modi left an entry in the book of honored guests in the solemn hall of the Mariinsky Palace.

As a result of the meeting, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ukrainian government and the Indian government regarding grant assistance for the implementation of community development projects in Ukraine.

Also, the governments of the countries signed an agreement on cooperation in the agricultural and food industry sectors.

In addition, an agreement on the program of cultural cooperation between the Ministries of Culture of Ukraine and India for 2024-2028 was signed.

A memorandum of understanding was concluded between the State Service of Ukraine for Medicines and Drug Control and the Central Organization for the Control of Medicine Standards of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India.

For today, we have agreed with the side of our today's guests, with India we have agreed on four documents during this historic visit of Prime Minister Modi between Ukraine and India. And a joint statement was prepared on the contents of the Prime Minister's visit and on the development of strategic partnership between our countries, trade between our countries and military-technical cooperation. All this should be strengthened, - stressed President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. Share

For his part, the Prime Minister of India wished Ukraine prosperity and peace.

On behalf of the people of India, whose population is 1.4 billion people, I pray for peace, progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Ukraine, - emphasized Modi. Share

Zelenskyi and Modi honored the memory of Ukrainian children who died as a result of the aggression of the Russian Federation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi honored the memory of Ukrainian children who died as a result of the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

The leaders placed toys at the site of the multimedia martyrology "Children" in Kyiv and honored the memory of the fallen young Ukrainians with a moment of silence.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Narendra Modi

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin told Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Narendra Modi about the history of the creation of this exposition and Russian shelling of places where children are.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, 570 Ukrainian children have died. However, this figure is not final - there is not all the information from the temporarily occupied territories. Due to constant Russian attacks, the number of victims is increasing.