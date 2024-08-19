Indian Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Ukraine — what is the purpose of the visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine. This will be his first trip during the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India, the details of the trip will be published later.

However, it is known that this trip will be Modi's first since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2023 and a month after his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the Indian government has avoided direct condemnation of the Russian invasion, urging the parties to dialogue to resolve the conflict.

At the same time, India has maintained close ties with Russia since the Cold War, when Moscow became a key arms supplier to New Delhi.

Modi's visit to Putin

On July 8, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid an official visit to Moscow, where he held talks with Vladimir Putin. One of the main topics of discussion was the mechanism of quick money transfers between countries.

According to NDTV, during the meeting, Putin agreed to release all Indians who served in the Russian army and help them return to their homeland. Modi raised this question at a private dinner with Putin on July 8.

At least two Indians died fighting on the side of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and many of them claimed to have been tricked into the conflict.

During the visit, Modi urged Putin to end the war in Ukraine through diplomatic means. However, Ukrainian President Zelenskyi expressed disappointment at the embrace of Modi and Putin after the Russian attack on Ukraine on July 8.

It is a great disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the largest democracy hugging a bloody criminal, Zelensky wrote on the Kh. Share

After that, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to discuss Zelenskyi's statement.