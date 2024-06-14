Zelenskyy held meeting with Indian PM Modi on Peace Summit's eve

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his working visit to Italy, where he participated in the summit of the "Big Seven" countries.

Zelenskyy and Modi discussed the exchange of experience in the field of innovative technologies

During the negotiations at the G7 summit, Zelenskyy and Modi touched on preparing the Global Peace Summit and forming its agenda.

The Ukrainian leader thanked the Prime Minister of India for sending a high-level representative delegation to the Summit.

The leaders also discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation and increase trade relations between the states, paying special attention to the functioning of the Black Sea Export Corridor.

The parties also considered the prospects of exchanging experience in the field of implementing innovative technologies in the agricultural sector.

On the eve of the meeting with his Indian counterpart, the head of state held talks with Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

The focus of attention was on the issue of IMF support to Ukraine, its state institutions and civil society.

Zelenskyy emphasised the critical importance of attracting foreign investment to reconstruct our country and restore business activity in it.

Ukraine is preparing security agreements with 10 more countries — Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that he is very satisfied with the agreements with the United States and Japan, signed on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Italy on June 13.

A total of 17 agreements have already been signed, and we are preparing 10 more for signing, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. Share

He also reminded that Ukraine now has bilateral security agreements with all Great Seven members, continuing the G7 declaration on the sidelines of the Vilnius NATO summit.

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy, should be a step toward "Ukraine's future membership in NATO" and confirms the United States of Kyiv's support for protecting sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Global Peace Summit

The Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15 and 16. 107 countries and international organizations confirmed their participation in the event. There will be no China and Russia.

Vice President Camila Harris and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will represent the United States.

Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Secretary of the NSDC, said that the summit's task is to create fair conditions for further peace negotiations with Russia and to demonstrate to everyone that goals cannot be achieved through war in the modern world.