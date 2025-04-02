The Cabinet of Ministers has expanded booking options — what has changed?

The Ukrainian government has officially expanded the reservation of military personnel for critical infrastructure and defense sector enterprises. The new rules are aimed at ensuring the stable operation of key sectors of the country's economy and defense.

Details of the new Cabinet decision

According to the government's decision, the reservation quota for enterprises providing water supply, wastewater treatment, waste management, and servicing critical infrastructure has been increased from 50% to 75% .

In addition, requirements for energy companies affected by the war were canceled, primarily regarding an average monthly salary of at least UAH 20,000 and the absence of tax arrears.

The Defense Procurement Agency (AOP) and the State Logistics Operator (SLO) have been added to the list of enterprises that can book employees.

You can submit an application for employee reservation exclusively through the "Diya" portal, the Ministry of Economy notes.

What is important to understand is that the reservation will be displayed in the "Reserve+" application and will be valid for up to one year.