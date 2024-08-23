Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi arrived on a visit to Ukraine
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi arrived on a visit to Ukraine

Vladimir Zelensky and Narendra Modi
Source:  RBC Ukraine

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kyiv on an official visit to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Points of attention

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine marks a historic moment in bilateral relations between the two countries, emphasizing the importance of strengthening ties.
  • Modi's efforts to facilitate negotiations between Ukraine and Russia showcase India's stance on promoting peaceful conflict resolution and adherence to international law.
  • The discussions during Modi's visit include potential collaborations in defense industries, such as joint production of gas turbines for warships, highlighting opportunities for mutual cooperation.
  • India's neutral position in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia underlines the country's diplomatic approach and its call for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis.
  • As a friend and partner, Modi's visit aims to deepen Indian-Ukrainian friendship and explore avenues for enhancing bilateral relations in various sectors, including agriculture and defense.

What will Modi talk about with Zelensky during his visit to Ukraine

It is noted that this is the first visit by the Prime Minister of this country in the history of bilateral relations between Ukraine and India.

Modi's arrival also coincides with Ukraine's National Flag Day ahead of Independence Day.

In particular, before coming to Ukraine, the Prime Minister of India visited Poland.

Modi will stay in Ukraine for only a few hours due to the security situation.

According to the media, no important statements are planned as a result of the visit, but some agreements are likely to be signed, among others, in the fields of agriculture and defense.

India is currently the world's largest importer of equipment and weapons systems, and Modi is looking to change that by encouraging local defense manufacturers.

The Indian prime minister also agreed to facilitate an exchange of messages between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

On the eve of his arrival in Kyiv, Modi made a statement regarding the need for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation to end the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.

This visit will be an opportunity to develop previous discussions and deepen Indian-Ukrainian friendship. We will also share the prospects for a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. As a friend and partner, we hope for the speedy restoration of peace and stability in the region, - noted the Prime Minister of India.

Media reports that Zelensky and Modi will talk about the further development of bilateral relations.

In addition, the Ukrainian state company "Zorya" - "Mashproekt" is negotiating with private Indian companies regarding the joint production of gas turbines for warships.

The two countries are also discussing the production of aircraft and aircraft engines in India.

What is known about India's position regarding Russia's war against Ukraine

Currently, India occupies a position between Ukraine and Russia, as it continues to remain the largest buyer of Russian oil.

India also did not support the UN condemnation of Russia's full-scale invasion.

The Indian authorities are actively calling for compliance with the norms of international law and resolution of Russia's criminal war against Ukraine through negotiations.

On July 8, 2024, the Indian prime minister visited Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo and called the dictator a "friend". The meeting of the politicians took place on the same day when the Russians attacked Kyiv and hit the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital.

Zelenskyy held meeting with Indian PM Modi on Peace Summit's eve
Modi and Zelensky
Indian Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Ukraine — what is the purpose of the visit
