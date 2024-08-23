Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kyiv on an official visit to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
What will Modi talk about with Zelensky during his visit to Ukraine
It is noted that this is the first visit by the Prime Minister of this country in the history of bilateral relations between Ukraine and India.
Modi's arrival also coincides with Ukraine's National Flag Day ahead of Independence Day.
In particular, before coming to Ukraine, the Prime Minister of India visited Poland.
Modi will stay in Ukraine for only a few hours due to the security situation.
According to the media, no important statements are planned as a result of the visit, but some agreements are likely to be signed, among others, in the fields of agriculture and defense.
According to the media, no important statements are planned as a result of the visit, but some agreements are likely to be signed, among others, in the fields of agriculture and defense.
India is currently the world's largest importer of equipment and weapons systems, and Modi is looking to change that by encouraging local defense manufacturers.
The Indian prime minister also agreed to facilitate an exchange of messages between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.
On the eve of his arrival in Kyiv, Modi made a statement regarding the need for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation to end the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.
Media reports that Zelensky and Modi will talk about the further development of bilateral relations.
In addition, the Ukrainian state company "Zorya" - "Mashproekt" is negotiating with private Indian companies regarding the joint production of gas turbines for warships.
The two countries are also discussing the production of aircraft and aircraft engines in India.
What is known about India's position regarding Russia's war against Ukraine
Currently, India occupies a position between Ukraine and Russia, as it continues to remain the largest buyer of Russian oil.
India also did not support the UN condemnation of Russia's full-scale invasion.
The Indian authorities are actively calling for compliance with the norms of international law and resolution of Russia's criminal war against Ukraine through negotiations.
On July 8, 2024, the Indian prime minister visited Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo and called the dictator a "friend". The meeting of the politicians took place on the same day when the Russians attacked Kyiv and hit the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital.
