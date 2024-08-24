Zelensky congratulated Ukrainians on the Independence Day of Ukraine — video
Ukraine
Zelensky congratulated Ukrainians on the Independence Day of Ukraine — video

Vladimir Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the occasion of Independence Day.

Points of attention

  • President Zelensky's Independence Day message emphasizes the importance of Ukrainian independence and the unity of its people in the face of aggression.
  • The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine praises the unyielding spirit of Ukrainian defenders and their sacrifices for national freedom.
  • Chief Intelligence Officer Kyrylo Budanov acknowledges the courage and professionalism of military intelligence officers in defending Ukraine's independence.
  • Ukraine's strength and independence are showcased through resistance against enemy aggression while striving for peace and tranquility within its borders.
  • Independence Day celebrations serve as a tribute to those who sacrificed for Ukrainian independence and a call to support the country's defenders on the path to a bright future.

Zelensky congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day

Ukraine. Our land. Given by God. Kissed by the sun. Lulled by the winds. Tempered by fire. Protected by her sons and daughters. It cannot be confused with anything. It cannot be given to anyone. Happy Independence Day of Ukraine! - said the head of state.

The President noted that 33 years ago, Ukraine was reborn on world maps, and currently conquers the hearts of the world community, inspires courage and demonstrates how not to be afraid of the aggression of the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin and the aggressor country Russia.

In the 21st century, terrorists should rest in The Hague, not Valdai. And no one in the world will ever say: "Where is Ukraine?" Because on every continent they now say: "Ukraine must win." It charges our independence. Our Ukraine. She does not lack foreign areas. We need peace and tranquility in our lands. Along our entire border, the length of which is 6,992 kilometers. On land, at sea, in the air, inside the country - wherever we will stand guard over our values, Zelenskyi said.

The President emphasized that Ukrainians always repay their debts, and an aggressor who wreaks havoc on Ukrainian soil will receive disaster at home.

This is not a prophecy, not gloating, not a blind revenge, it is a regularity. Justice. Boomerang for evil. And its launch began not far from where I am writing this address. Sumyshchyna Mogrytsia River Psel. A few kilometers from our border, - added the head of state.

What is known about the greetings of other representatives of the leadership of Ukraine

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi also congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day.

We are the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and we fight for it every day, every second. We defended our independence from the first days of the war - when we burned enemy columns, defended Kyiv, liberated Kharkiv region, raised our flag over Kherson and Zmiiny Island. The struggle for our Independence continues - in Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Kharkiv and other directions, where our soldiers stop and destroy the enemy at the cost of overwhelming forces. Our Independence is in our blood. In the blood that flows in our veins, in the blood that our heroes shed for their native land. Our Independence is in our rage against the enemy for his atrocities in our cities and villages, for the tears of our children, for the torment of our prisoners in Russian torture camps. Our Independence is in revenge for every brother and sister who fell with weapons in their hands, defending their land and freedom to the last breath, - Sirsky emphasized.

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov spoke with congratulation.

Dear employees of the military intelligence of Ukraine! Accept sincere congratulations on the occasion of the greatest national holiday - the Independence Day of Ukraine! In the conditions of a full-scale war, we feel its value even more. We are proud of our people, our language, centuries-old history and a state that is recognized not only in Europe, but throughout the world! Having resolved the war, the Rashists saw their imperial project as the end of "Ukrainian history." But they encountered the unprecedented courage, dedication and professionalism of our heroes on the battlefield, the iron endurance, competence and determination of the commanders, and most importantly - the total, all-encompassing resistance of the Ukrainian people, which is supported by the entire democratic world, - noted the head of the HUR.

