President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the occasion of Independence Day.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky's Independence Day message emphasizes the importance of Ukrainian independence and the unity of its people in the face of aggression.
- The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine praises the unyielding spirit of Ukrainian defenders and their sacrifices for national freedom.
- Chief Intelligence Officer Kyrylo Budanov acknowledges the courage and professionalism of military intelligence officers in defending Ukraine's independence.
- Ukraine's strength and independence are showcased through resistance against enemy aggression while striving for peace and tranquility within its borders.
- Independence Day celebrations serve as a tribute to those who sacrificed for Ukrainian independence and a call to support the country's defenders on the path to a bright future.
Zelensky congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day
The President noted that 33 years ago, Ukraine was reborn on world maps, and currently conquers the hearts of the world community, inspires courage and demonstrates how not to be afraid of the aggression of the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin and the aggressor country Russia.
The President emphasized that Ukrainians always repay their debts, and an aggressor who wreaks havoc on Ukrainian soil will receive disaster at home.
What is known about the greetings of other representatives of the leadership of Ukraine
The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi also congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day.
The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov spoke with congratulation.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-