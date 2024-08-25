According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian army to occupy the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, and then Sumy, but the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to foil the enemy's plans once again.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian forces thwarted the offensive operation of Russian troops on Kharkiv and Sumy, saving the cities from occupation
- Zelensky said that the goal of the Kursk operation was not only to save Sumy, but also to transfer the war to the enemy's territory.
- The Kursk operation is part of Ukraine's defense strategy and is aimed at ending the war with Russia.
Ukrainian soldiers saved Kharkiv and Sumy from Russian occupation
As Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted, the Russian army was preparing for an invasion of Kharkiv region and wanted to occupy the city of Kharkiv with a population of 1.5 million.
She began a new offensive in this direction, wiping out all living things in her path.
However, Ukrainian forces did not allow the enemy to implement his criminal plans.
In addition, information later appeared that Putin had ordered his troops to capture Sumy, so Ukraine decided to launch a pre-emptive strike for the first time.
Why did Ukraine start the Kursk operation
In addition to the task of saving Sumy from occupation, Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team also wanted Putin and the Russians to finally feel what war is.
The Ukrainian leader reminded that it was Russia that started the invasion of Ukraine 10 years ago, and our army is currently just protecting the sovereign territories.
The offensive on the Kursk region is also a tool for defense and for encouraging the enemy to end the war.
