We foiled the offensive operation. Zelensky announced Putin's new failure
Ukraine
We foiled the offensive operation. Zelensky announced Putin's new failure

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky
According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian army to occupy the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, and then Sumy, but the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to foil the enemy's plans once again.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian forces thwarted the offensive operation of Russian troops on Kharkiv and Sumy, saving the cities from occupation
  • Zelensky said that the goal of the Kursk operation was not only to save Sumy, but also to transfer the war to the enemy's territory.
  • The Kursk operation is part of Ukraine's defense strategy and is aimed at ending the war with Russia.

Ukrainian soldiers saved Kharkiv and Sumy from Russian occupation

As Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted, the Russian army was preparing for an invasion of Kharkiv region and wanted to occupy the city of Kharkiv with a population of 1.5 million.

She began a new offensive in this direction, wiping out all living things in her path.

People from destroyed homes in small towns and villages of the Kharkiv region moved to Kharkiv. There are now 1.5 million. Russia wants to occupy this city, explained the President of Ukraine.

However, Ukrainian forces did not allow the enemy to implement his criminal plans.

In addition, information later appeared that Putin had ordered his troops to capture Sumy, so Ukraine decided to launch a pre-emptive strike for the first time.

We thwarted their offensive operation. And their next step was, and they have already prepared everything — in the north of our country. Just from the side of the city of Sumy, from the Kursk region. And the difference is that we did it preventively so that they would not take over our city. And we were able to do it before.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

Why did Ukraine start the Kursk operation

In addition to the task of saving Sumy from occupation, Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team also wanted Putin and the Russians to finally feel what war is.

The Ukrainian leader reminded that it was Russia that started the invasion of Ukraine 10 years ago, and our army is currently just protecting the sovereign territories.

The offensive on the Kursk region is also a tool for defense and for encouraging the enemy to end the war.

And he must already begin to feel this war. And he will feel it. We have no chance anymore. Because otherwise, if you do not stop him, if the diplomats of the world do not want to isolate him completely, he will continue his military actions, kill our children. We showed him once now in the Kursk direction, — said Zelensky.

