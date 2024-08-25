The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,100 occupiers of the Russian Federation, 11 BBM and 47 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 607,680 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,190 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 8,547 (+5) units;

armored combat vehicles — 16,631 (+11) units;

artillery systems — 17,396 (+47) units;

RSZV — 1171 (+2) units;

air defense equipment — 936 (+1) units;

aircraft — 367 units;

helicopters — 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 14,095 (+31) units;

cruise missiles — 2,444 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 23,475 (+92) units;

special equipment — 2928 (+17) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 160 combat clashes were recorded during the past day. The hottest situation was in the Pokrovsky direction.

The enemy attacked 14 times in the Kupian direction. Defense forces repelled assaults near Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Synkivka, and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, 14 skirmishes also took place near Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Novosadovo, Nevsky, and Dibrova.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians attacked 19 times near Stupochy, Chasovoy Yar, Kalynyvka, Hryhorivka, Predtechyny.

In the Toretsk direction, 14 battles were fought near Nelipivka, Toretsk, New York and Diliivka.