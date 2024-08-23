According to the information of the spokesman of the "Kharkiv" OTU, Colonel Vitaly Sarantsev, the invaders from the Russian army are trying to attack in Vovchansk with the aim of breaking through to the Vovcha River, but they are constantly failing.

What is known about the failed attacks of the Russian army in Vovchansk

The situation in the direction remains tense. The main focus of the enemy's efforts remains the city of Vovchansk, where urban battles are currently ongoing. Two clashes took place in that area yesterday. Two more clashes are also ongoing today. The enemy is trying to conduct assaults in the neighborhood of a block of multi-story buildings, is trying to expand the control zone. The main effort and the main task is now to break through to the banks of the Vovcha River, and this is where he concentrated his main efforts. However, he does not succeed, all the enemy's attacks are repelled and all his attempts to move forward are unsuccessful. Loss of our positions was not allowed. We are reliably holding the defense, - said Sarantsev. Share

He noted that from time to time the Russian occupiers try to attack in the districts of Staritsa and Tykhoi near Vovchansk, but also fail.

What is known about other successes of the Ukrainian military in the Kharkiv region

According to the officer of the intelligence department of the "Rubizh" brigade of NSU, Vitaliy Lytvyn, on the air of the telethon, the fighters of the 3rd Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a planned offensive in the Kharkiv region.

They took over company and platoon strongholds, as we can see in the video. In that direction, the enemy is also carrying out assault operations, but at this stage it is not successful, because it can attract reserves from these directions - they are the closest to Kurshchyna. They will conduct assault, defensive, etc. operations there, Lytvyn stressed. Share

The military noted that the Russian occupiers are continuing their attacks in the Lyptsi district of Kharkiv Oblast.

The enemy this week carried out assaults on our units, but this was in the nature of holding back our reserves, so that we would not throw them into areas of more active fighting. The use of operational-tactical aviation has significantly decreased in the direction of Lyptsi. A month ago, the enemy dropped 20 anti-tank missiles on Liptsi alone, now it's several anti-aircraft guns per day, Lytvyn stressed. Share

Instead, the occupiers are more actively storming the positions of the Defense Forces in the Vovchansk region. According to Lytvyn, the situation there, although more complicated, is controlled.