According to the information of the spokesman of the "Kharkiv" OTU, Colonel Vitaly Sarantsev, the invaders from the Russian army are trying to attack in Vovchansk with the aim of breaking through to the Vovcha River, but they are constantly failing.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine are successfully holding the defense and repelling the attacks of the Russian army in Vovchansk region.
- The Russian army's attempts to break through to the Vovcha River and expand control in Vovchansk have failed due to the successful defense of the Ukrainian military.
- Ukrainian troops conducted a successful offensive in the Kharkiv region, seizing important strongholds while Russian occupiers continue their attacks in other districts.
- Counterintelligence efforts are ongoing in preparation for possible attacks in the direction of Kurshchyna, with the focus remaining on defense and repelling enemy assaults.
- The situation in the Vovchansk region remains tense, with ongoing urban battles and clashes as the enemy tries to expand control, but all attempts to move forward have been unsuccessful.
What is known about the failed attacks of the Russian army in Vovchansk
He noted that from time to time the Russian occupiers try to attack in the districts of Staritsa and Tykhoi near Vovchansk, but also fail.
What is known about other successes of the Ukrainian military in the Kharkiv region
According to the officer of the intelligence department of the "Rubizh" brigade of NSU, Vitaliy Lytvyn, on the air of the telethon, the fighters of the 3rd Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a planned offensive in the Kharkiv region.
The military noted that the Russian occupiers are continuing their attacks in the Lyptsi district of Kharkiv Oblast.
Instead, the occupiers are more actively storming the positions of the Defense Forces in the Vovchansk region. According to Lytvyn, the situation there, although more complicated, is controlled.