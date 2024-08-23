The successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna turned out to be a complete surprise for the Russian leadership, which is already preparing Russian society for the fact that this situation could last for months.

How the success of the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna can affect the development of the war unleashed by the Russian Federation

It is noted that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has ordered the liberation of Kurshchyna by October 1, but this is unlikely.

Currently, the criminal army of the Russian Federation has begun to transfer units from the Zaporizhzhia region to Kurshchyna.

At the same time, the pressure of the occupation army of the Russian Federation on the positions of the Ukrainian military in Donetsk continues to grow.

According to Alyona Hlyvko, executive director of the Henry Jackson Society, a transatlantic think tank on foreign policy and national security, Ukraine must act very quickly in Kurshchyna to slow down the advance of the Russian invaders in eastern Ukraine.

Military Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

From a political point of view, a lot depends on the success of this operation for Zelenskyi. It's a high-risk, high-reward gamble. He may try to use captured Russian conscripts as leverage to free Ukrainian prisoners of war. What is even more important, the retention of Kursk can play a significant role in the rapprochement of negotiations with Russia, - emphasizes Hlyvko. Share

How can Western partners help Ukraine change the course of the war unleashed by the Russian Federation

The analyst noted that all this underlines the urgent need for Western partners to allow Ukraine to freely use the provided long-range weapons and to increase supplies of these same weapons.

According to her, the retention of a significant part of the Kursk and, probably, the Bryansk and Belgorod regions can become a key trump card during future negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

Hlyvko emphasized that Ukraine's successes in the Kursk Region were achieved in spite of, and not thanks to, the support of Western partners.

In particular, she points out that the successes of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna did not prompt Great Britain to grant Ukraine permission to use Storm Shadow missiles for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation.