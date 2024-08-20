Some Western partners, who undertook to supply Ukraine with anti-aircraft defense and other weapons and promised to speed up these processes, are not fulfilling these promises.
Points of attention
- Western partners, including the USA, Germany, and Romania, are delaying the transfer of air defense systems to Ukraine, impacting the country's defense readiness.
- Several NATO countries have not fulfilled their obligations to supply at least 5 long-range air defense systems to Ukraine, despite promises made.
- Delays in transferring weapons to Ukraine may persist until the fall, leaving the country vulnerable to increased attacks on critical infrastructure by Russia.
- Germany plans to deliver additional air defense systems, military equipment, and ammunition to Ukraine by the end of the year to strengthen its defense capabilities.
- The new military aid package from Germany includes air defense systems, ammunition, combat drones, and various equipment to support Ukraine's defense efforts.
What is known about the partners delaying the transfer of air defense and other weapons to Ukraine
According to interlocutors of the publication, some NATO countries still have not fulfilled their obligations to transfer at least 5 long-range air defense systems to Ukraine.
Against the background of the offensive operation in Kurshchyna, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again appealed to Western partners for help.
In particular, the USA, Germany and Romania promised to transfer one Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.
Italy should hand over the SAMP-T air defense system to Ukraine.
A number of other partner countries are to transfer ammunition to air defense.
What is known about additional air defense from Germany
Germany plans to deliver four more IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine by the end of the year.
According to the deputy official representative of the German government, Wolfgang Buchner, in addition to anti-aircraft missile systems, Ukraine will also receive 10 Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns, 16 self-propelled howitzers, 10 Leopard main battle tanks, combat drones and several thousand ammunition for artillery and tanks.
Germany has provided Ukraine with a new package of military aid. The new assistance package includes:
one air defense system IRIS-T SLS;
14 thousand shells of 155 mm caliber;
10 unmanned surface ships;
16 Vector reconnaissance drones with spare parts;
materials for disposal of explosive objects;
six highly mobile mining excavators;
one Bergepanzer 2 armored repair and evacuation vehicle with spare parts;
55 thousand first aid kits;
700 MK 556 assault rifles;
10 high-precision HLR 338 rifles with cartridges;
50 CR 308 rifles.
