Some Western partners, who undertook to supply Ukraine with anti-aircraft defense and other weapons and promised to speed up these processes, are not fulfilling these promises.

What is known about the partners delaying the transfer of air defense and other weapons to Ukraine

According to interlocutors of the publication, some NATO countries still have not fulfilled their obligations to transfer at least 5 long-range air defense systems to Ukraine.

Against the background of the offensive operation in Kurshchyna, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again appealed to Western partners for help.

In particular, the USA, Germany and Romania promised to transfer one Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

Western anti-aircraft systems are in service with Ukraine

Italy should hand over the SAMP-T air defense system to Ukraine.

A number of other partner countries are to transfer ammunition to air defense.

Many of NATO's promises are unlikely to be fulfilled until the fall, when Russia is expected to take advantage of the war-weary country's vulnerability and increase its bombing of critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, the publication emphasizes. Share

What is known about additional air defense from Germany

Germany plans to deliver four more IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine by the end of the year.

According to the deputy official representative of the German government, Wolfgang Buchner, in addition to anti-aircraft missile systems, Ukraine will also receive 10 Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns, 16 self-propelled howitzers, 10 Leopard main battle tanks, combat drones and several thousand ammunition for artillery and tanks.

Germany has provided Ukraine with a new package of military aid. The new assistance package includes: