The offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kurshchyna dealt a blow to Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's promises and plans to limit the unleashed criminal war to the territory of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kurshchyna is disrupting Putin's plans and may last for months or even years, according to Western analysts.
- The Ukrainian military has successfully isolated units of the Russian invaders by destroying bridges across the Seim River, signaling a possible ground attack on the isolated territory.
- Analysts believe that Ukraine seeks to outpace Russian occupiers in deploying forces in the area of the Seim River, making it challenging for them to move and resupply.
- Despite potential 'scorched earth' strategies by the Kremlin, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are determined to conduct a long offensive in Kurshchyna, as highlighted by Forbes journalists.
- The Ukrainians have made the sky over the Kursk region unfavorable for Russian helicopters, hindering their resupply and troop strengthening efforts, according to the Center for Defense Strategies.
How long will the Armed Forces of Ukraine be able to conduct a counteroffensive in Kurshchyna
The article emphasizes that the Kremlin is trying to avoid panic in the background of the successful advance of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna.
The analyst emphasizes that the occupation army of the Russian Federation does not want to carry out a counteroffensive in Kurshchyna and may resort to the "scorched earth" strategy that the Russian occupiers use to advance in Donetsk region.
What is known about the successes of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna
According to Forbes journalists, from August 16 to 21, the Ukrainian military destroyed all three bridges across the Seim River, isolating units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in an area of more than 300 square kilometers.
The Ukrainian military did not allow the Russian occupiers to deploy pontoon crossings.
According to analysts from the Center for Defense Strategies, the Ukrainian military seeks to outpace the Russian invaders in the operational deployment of forces in the area of the Seim River.
The criminal army of the Russian Federation lost the opportunity to easily reach this part of the Kursk region.
And the Russians also cannot resupply and strengthen their troops between the Diet and the border with the help of air supplies - the Ukrainians have made the sky over the Kursk region extremely "unfavorable" for Russian helicopters, shooting down several of them since the beginning of the invasion on August 6.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-