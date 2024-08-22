The offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kurshchyna dealt a blow to Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's promises and plans to limit the unleashed criminal war to the territory of Ukraine.

How long will the Armed Forces of Ukraine be able to conduct a counteroffensive in Kurshchyna

The article emphasizes that the Kremlin is trying to avoid panic in the background of the successful advance of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna.

If he does not find a military solution, then it can last for months or years. And people in Moscow are used to this opinion, - notes Tetiana Stanova, a senior researcher at the Carnegie Russian-Eurasian Center.

The analyst emphasizes that the occupation army of the Russian Federation does not want to carry out a counteroffensive in Kurshchyna and may resort to the "scorched earth" strategy that the Russian occupiers use to advance in Donetsk region.

Adopting the same tactics against Russia's own cities in Kursk, where civilians still remain, is not a justified policy, Stanova emphasizes.

What is known about the successes of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

According to Forbes journalists, from August 16 to 21, the Ukrainian military destroyed all three bridges across the Seim River, isolating units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in an area of more than 300 square kilometers.

The Ukrainian military did not allow the Russian occupiers to deploy pontoon crossings.

The fact that the Ukrainians are so determined to isolate the Kursk region to the left of the Sejm is a signal that their next step may be a ground attack through the Sejm into the region they have just isolated, the authors of the article suggest.

According to analysts from the Center for Defense Strategies, the Ukrainian military seeks to outpace the Russian invaders in the operational deployment of forces in the area of the Seim River.

The criminal army of the Russian Federation lost the opportunity to easily reach this part of the Kursk region.

And the Russians also cannot resupply and strengthen their troops between the Diet and the border with the help of air supplies - the Ukrainians have made the sky over the Kursk region extremely "unfavorable" for Russian helicopters, shooting down several of them since the beginning of the invasion on August 6.