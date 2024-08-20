Russian units located between the Seim River and the border with Ukraine risk being surrounded after Ukrainian forces destroyed key bridges.
Points of attention
- The ZSU is actively trying to surround the Russian troops in Kurshchyna, destroying the bridges on the Seim River.
- Russian units risk losing communication and the possibility of retreat due to destroyed bridges, which contributes to the strategic superiority of the Armed Forces.
- Ukrainian strikes on cities and bridges in the south create unfavorable conditions for Russian troops and contribute to the advance of Ukrainian troops.
- The strategy of using rivers as barriers helps the Armed Forces to contain Russian counterattacks and bring important railway junctions within the range of artillery.
Russian troops are trapped in Kurshchyna
As noted, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are actively trying to destroy river crossings in the Kursk region, which are the only routes for the supply or retreat of Russian troops in the region.
It remains unknown how many Russian soldiers are in the area. The city of Glushkovo, where about 5,000 people lived before the operation, is considered as the likely next target of the Armed Forces after the capture of Suja.
Military analyst Mykola Beleskov notes that strikes on bridges make it much more difficult for Russian troops to hold their positions south of the Seim River, which could force them to retreat.
Military historian Vasyl Pavlov emphasizes that the strategy of using rivers as natural barriers becomes more and more obvious during the offensive. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are advancing along the Seim and Psel rivers, using them to deter Russian counterattacks.
There are also reports of Ukrainian strikes on the city of Tyotkino, located in the south of the district, where Russian troops may be trapped, which creates additional pressure on the enemy.
The expert explained the strategic gains of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the destruction of two bridges in Kurshchyna
Oleksandr Musienko, head of the Center for Military Legal Research, explained what problems this creates for the Russian army.
In the Kursk region, the second bridge across the Seim River was destroyed. It was located in the village of Zvanne, which is about 20 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.
Blowing up the bridges is beneficial because the Russian army will not be able to quickly transfer reinforcements, and in the meantime, the Ukrainian military will be able to continue offensive actions.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-