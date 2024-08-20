The Armed Forces lure the Russian army into a trap during the destruction of bridges in Kurshchyna

Russian units located between the Seim River and the border with Ukraine risk being surrounded after Ukrainian forces destroyed key bridges.

Russian troops are trapped in Kurshchyna

As noted, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are actively trying to destroy river crossings in the Kursk region, which are the only routes for the supply or retreat of Russian troops in the region.

The bombing is aimed at isolating Russian troops in the area between the Seim River and territory already controlled by Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian Air Force and Russian sources, all three bridges across the Seim River were destroyed or seriously damaged, the publication writes.

It remains unknown how many Russian soldiers are in the area. The city of Glushkovo, where about 5,000 people lived before the operation, is considered as the likely next target of the Armed Forces after the capture of Suja.

Military analyst Mykola Beleskov notes that strikes on bridges make it much more difficult for Russian troops to hold their positions south of the Seim River, which could force them to retreat.

Military historian Vasyl Pavlov emphasizes that the strategy of using rivers as natural barriers becomes more and more obvious during the offensive. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are advancing along the Seim and Psel rivers, using them to deter Russian counterattacks.

Although the ultimate goals of the Ukrainian offensive remain unknown, advancing deep into Russian territory would allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine to bring important railway junctions within artillery range.

There are also reports of Ukrainian strikes on the city of Tyotkino, located in the south of the district, where Russian troops may be trapped, which creates additional pressure on the enemy.

The expert explained the strategic gains of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the destruction of two bridges in Kurshchyna

Oleksandr Musienko, head of the Center for Military Legal Research, explained what problems this creates for the Russian army.

In the Kursk region, the second bridge across the Seim River was destroyed. It was located in the village of Zvanne, which is about 20 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

The second bridge was blown up in order to trap the enemy on this bridgehead, to cut him off from supplies. Bridges undermine Russian logistics. It is obvious that the largest logistics connections pass through the bridges. It is unlikely that the Russians will be able to quickly create pontoon crossings to change the situation, the expert explained.

Blowing up the bridges is beneficial because the Russian army will not be able to quickly transfer reinforcements, and in the meantime, the Ukrainian military will be able to continue offensive actions.