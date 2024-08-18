Ukrainian aviation showed the destruction of another bridge of the Russian Federation in Kurshchyna — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian aviation showed the destruction of another bridge of the Russian Federation in Kurshchyna — video

Mykola Oleschuk
Ukrainian aviation showed the destruction of another bridge of the Russian Federation in Kurshchyna — video
Читати українською

Aviation of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the second bridge in the Kursk region across the Seim River.

Points of attention

 

  • According to the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, these actions deprive the enemy of logistical capabilities and have a significant impact on the situation on the front line.
  • Ukrainian pilots use high-precision strikes to defeat enemy strongholds, equipment and logistics centers.
  • According to information, there is only one city artery left in the area, through which it is possible to supply weapons and provisions for the Russian military.

Ukrainian aviation destroyed the second bridge in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

As the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, said, Air Force aviation continues to deprive the enemy of its logistical capabilities with precise strikes from the air.

This will have a significant impact on the enemy, because it deprives him of his logistical capabilities.

Thanks again to the pilots for their professionalism and results! Together — to victory, — said Mykola Oleschuk.

What preceded it

On August 18, the Russians announced that In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders destroyed another bridge over the Seim River near the village of Zvan.

Thus, the only bridge in the village of Karyzh remained in Glushkiv district. Now the Russian military, who could remain in the area, have almost no means of supplying weapons and provisions.

In addition, on August 16, during an operation in the Kursk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a bridge over the Seim River near the village of Hlushkove. This bridge was the most important artery of logistics in the area.

According to Mykola Oleschuk, Ukrainian pilots hit enemy strongholds, equipment accumulations, as well as logistics centers and enemy supply routes with high-precision strikes.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians are panicking because of the destroyed bridge in Kurshchyna and the "cut off" part of the district
The bridge
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Air Force of the AFU released a video of the destruction of the bridge in Kurshchyna
Mykola Oleschuk
The Air Force
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russians announced the destruction of another bridge in Kurshchyna by the Armed Forces
The Russians announced the destruction of another bridge in Kurshchyna by the Armed Forces

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?