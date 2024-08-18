Ukrainian aviation showed the destruction of another bridge of the Russian Federation in Kurshchyna — video

Aviation of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the second bridge in the Kursk region across the Seim River.

Ukrainian aviation destroyed the second bridge in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

As the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, said, Air Force aviation continues to deprive the enemy of its logistical capabilities with precise strikes from the air.

This will have a significant impact on the enemy, because it deprives him of his logistical capabilities.

Thanks again to the pilots for their professionalism and results! Together — to victory, — said Mykola Oleschuk.

What preceded it

On August 18, the Russians announced that In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders destroyed another bridge over the Seim River near the village of Zvan.

Thus, the only bridge in the village of Karyzh remained in Glushkiv district. Now the Russian military, who could remain in the area, have almost no means of supplying weapons and provisions.

In addition, on August 16, during an operation in the Kursk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a bridge over the Seim River near the village of Hlushkove. This bridge was the most important artery of logistics in the area.

According to Mykola Oleschuk, Ukrainian pilots hit enemy strongholds, equipment accumulations, as well as logistics centers and enemy supply routes with high-precision strikes.