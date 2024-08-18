In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders were able to destroy another bridge across the Seim River near the village of Zvan.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defenders may have destroyed the bridge over the Seim River in Kurshchyna, hampering the logistical activities of Russian troops.
- The Air Force of Ukraine actively participates in operations in the Kursk region, carrying out pinpoint strikes taking into account the enemy's logistical facilities.
- Russian mass media claim that the bridge was hit by Ukrainian missiles.
A photo of the likely destroyed bridge in Kurshchyna appeared
According to rosZMI, in the published photo you can see a huge hole in the middle of the bridge. It is probably no longer suitable for heavy vehicles to cross.
Thus, the only bridge in the village of Karyzh remained in Glushkiv district. Thus, the Russian military, who could remain in the area, had almost no means of supplying weapons and provisions.
The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces released a video of the destruction of the bridge in Kurshchyna
On August 16, during an operation in the Kursk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a bridge over the Seim River near the village of Hlushkove. This bridge was the most important artery of logistics in the area.
According to him, Ukrainian pilots hit enemy strongholds, accumulations of equipment, as well as logistics centers and enemy supply routes with high-precision strikes.
By the way, the Russians claim that the Armed Forces allegedly fired "several American Himars missiles" at the bridge.
The propagandists also assure that "two MLRS munitions" flew over the bridge, one of which allegedly hit a car in which Russian "volunteers" were traveling.