In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders were able to destroy another bridge across the Seim River near the village of Zvan.

A photo of the likely destroyed bridge in Kurshchyna appeared

According to rosZMI, in the published photo you can see a huge hole in the middle of the bridge. It is probably no longer suitable for heavy vehicles to cross.

Thus, the only bridge in the village of Karyzh remained in Glushkiv district. Thus, the Russian military, who could remain in the area, had almost no means of supplying weapons and provisions.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces released a video of the destruction of the bridge in Kurshchyna

On August 16, during an operation in the Kursk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a bridge over the Seim River near the village of Hlushkove. This bridge was the most important artery of logistics in the area.

Aviation of the Air Force takes an active part in combat operations in the Kursk direction, Mykola Oleschuk, commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said. Share

According to him, Ukrainian pilots hit enemy strongholds, accumulations of equipment, as well as logistics centers and enemy supply routes with high-precision strikes.

By the way, the Russians claim that the Armed Forces allegedly fired "several American Himars missiles" at the bridge.