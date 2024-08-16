Russian public claim that on August 16, the Armed Forces allegedly destroyed a bridge over the Seim River near the village of Hlushkovo, Kursk Oblast. This bridge is the most important artery of civil and military logistics in the area.

The bridge near the village of Hlushkove in Kurshchyna was destroyed

The Russians claim that the Armed Forces allegedly fired "several American Himars missiles" at the bridge.

Propagandists also assure that "two MLRS ammunition" flew over the bridge, one of which allegedly hit a car in which Russian "volunteers" were traveling.

After the last blow, which took place around 17:00 Kyiv time, one of the spans of the bridge collapsed.

Currently, part of the Glushkiv district has been cut off — these are the villages of Tyotkino, Popovo-Lezhachi, Volfino and about 27 other settlements.

The destroyed bridge near Hlushkovo on the map

The bridge was the most important logistical artery of Russian troops in the area. And the so-called Russian "militants" fear that its destruction could mean the beginning of the capture of the Glushki district.

In addition, Russian propagandist Roman Alyokhin claims that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are also allegedly "striking the bridge in the village of Zvane in the Glushkiv district and intending to capture the section of the Glushkiv district along the Seim River."

Also, Russian military propagandists predict further actions of the Armed Forces.

If you are lucky, they will take the E38 road under fire control in the Glukhiv-Kursk section, perhaps they will also strike from the side of Glukhiv. If they are unlucky, they will bite off a piece, occupy the heights on the bank of the Seym and dig in on the second line on the low bank for further bargaining.

What is known about the actual successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna

The Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to expand the territory of its offensive to 1,150 square kilometers.

According to the analysts of the monitoring project DeepState, the area of the territory taken under the control of the Ukrainian military in Kurshchyna covers 507.76 square km, and the so-called "gray zone" is already 640.92 square km.

Currently, the Ukrainian military is probably conducting combat operations in the Korenevoy region.

It was here, as reported, that another column of soldiers of the criminal army of the Russian Federation was broken up.

The Russians complain that it is Korenevo that blocks the way to Rylsk, and after capturing Rylsk, Ukrainian forces "will immediately leave a bunch of border posts in that area without supplies and support."