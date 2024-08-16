Russian public claim that on August 16, the Armed Forces allegedly destroyed a bridge over the Seim River near the village of Hlushkovo, Kursk Oblast. This bridge is the most important artery of civil and military logistics in the area.
Points of attention
- Russian panic ensues as the Armed Forces allegedly destroy a vital bridge in Kurshchyna, Kursk Oblast, disrupting logistics and military operations.
- The destruction of the bridge leaves Russians without a crucial artery for military support in the region, affecting the Glushkiv district and surrounding settlements.
- Russian propagandists raise concerns about further actions of the Armed Forces, including controlling strategic routes and capturing key areas like Rylsk.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have expanded their offensive territory in Kurshchyna, with ongoing combat operations impacting the region, particularly the Korenevoy area.
- Analysts report the Ukrainian military's control over significant square kilometers in Kurshchyna, shaping the dynamics of the conflict and causing distress among Russian forces.
The bridge near the village of Hlushkove in Kurshchyna was destroyed
The Russians claim that the Armed Forces allegedly fired "several American Himars missiles" at the bridge.
Propagandists also assure that "two MLRS ammunition" flew over the bridge, one of which allegedly hit a car in which Russian "volunteers" were traveling.
After the last blow, which took place around 17:00 Kyiv time, one of the spans of the bridge collapsed.
The bridge was the most important logistical artery of Russian troops in the area. And the so-called Russian "militants" fear that its destruction could mean the beginning of the capture of the Glushki district.
In addition, Russian propagandist Roman Alyokhin claims that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are also allegedly "striking the bridge in the village of Zvane in the Glushkiv district and intending to capture the section of the Glushkiv district along the Seim River."
Also, Russian military propagandists predict further actions of the Armed Forces.
What is known about the actual successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna
The Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to expand the territory of its offensive to 1,150 square kilometers.
According to the analysts of the monitoring project DeepState, the area of the territory taken under the control of the Ukrainian military in Kurshchyna covers 507.76 square km, and the so-called "gray zone" is already 640.92 square km.
Currently, the Ukrainian military is probably conducting combat operations in the Korenevoy region.
The Russians complain that it is Korenevo that blocks the way to Rylsk, and after capturing Rylsk, Ukrainian forces "will immediately leave a bunch of border posts in that area without supplies and support."
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-