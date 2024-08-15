The Armed Forces control 82 settlements in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

On August 15, the Armed Forces advanced to a distance of up to one and a half kilometers in separate directions in the Kursk region, and currently they control 82 settlements of the Russian Federation.

Syrsky reported on the situation in the Kursk region

As the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi reported during the Staff Meeting, since the beginning of the current day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have advanced in separate directions in the Kursk region at a distance of 500 meters to 1.5 km.

They also repelled three enemy attacks and continue to conduct offensive operations.

Oleksandr Syrsky also added that since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk region, Ukrainian troops have advanced 35 kilometers with battles.

The Defense Forces also took control of 1,150 square kilometers of the territory of the Russian Federation and 82 settlements.

Ukraine created a military command post in Kurshchyna

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, during the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, announced that Ukraine has created a military command post in the Kursk region. It was headed by Major General Eduard Moskalyov.

In order to maintain law and order and ensure the priority needs of the population in the controlled territories, a military commandant's office was established. Major General Moskalyov has been appointed as its head, said Syrskyi.