The Armed Forces control 82 settlements in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

On August 15, the Armed Forces advanced to a distance of up to one and a half kilometers in separate directions in the Kursk region, and currently they control 82 settlements of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- The armed forces are actively advancing south in the Kursk region, already controlling 82 settlements of the Russian Federation.
- So far, Ukrainian troops have repelled three enemy attacks and advanced 35 kilometers in the operation zone.
- Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Sirskyi announced the creation of a military command post and the successful actions of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region.
- Ukrainian troops continue offensive actions and maintain control over a large area south of the border with the Russian Federation.
Syrsky reported on the situation in the Kursk region
As the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi reported during the Staff Meeting, since the beginning of the current day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have advanced in separate directions in the Kursk region at a distance of 500 meters to 1.5 km.
They also repelled three enemy attacks and continue to conduct offensive operations.
Oleksandr Syrsky also added that since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk region, Ukrainian troops have advanced 35 kilometers with battles.
The Defense Forces also took control of 1,150 square kilometers of the territory of the Russian Federation and 82 settlements.
Ukraine created a military command post in Kurshchyna
The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, during the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, announced that Ukraine has created a military command post in the Kursk region. It was headed by Major General Eduard Moskalyov.
It will be recalled that on August 14, Syrskyi said that the Ukrainian military took control of the territory with an area of 40 square kilometers.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-